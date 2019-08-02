‘City on a Hill’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“City on a Hill” has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. The announcement was made Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is set to air on Aug. 18. The series stars Aldis Hodge, Kevin Bacon, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman, Jere Shea, and guest star Sarah Shahi.

It was created and is executive produced by Chuck MacLean with Tom Fontana serving as showrunner and executive producer. According to Showtime, the series is averaging 3.5 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing.

“’City on a Hill’ is that addictive kind of meaty and messy show we love at Showtime,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “With the inspired pairing of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and the inspired writing of Tom Fontana and Chuck MacLean, we believe there is a rich future for this compelling series.”

The series is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

Along with MacLean and Fontana, “City on a Hill” is executive produced by Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Michael Cuesta, Barry Levinson and consulting producer James Mangold. Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-executive producers. Showtime produces.

Showtime also announced that they have given a series commitment to a scripted drama based on the Lisa Taddeo book “Three Women.”

Based on years of reporting, the book portrays erotic longing in today’s America, exposing the fragility, complexity, and inequality of female desire.

“In this time when gender relations are under thorough reexamination and introspection, Lisa Taddeo has written the book of the moment,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “Her work fits seamlessly with the Showtime sensibility for exploring provocative and meaningful issues on screen, and we are beside ourselves with excitement at partnering with Lisa to explore these characters and themes.”

Taddeo will executive produce and write for the series. She has contributed to New York magazine, Esquire, Elle, Glamour, among other publications. Her nonfiction has been included in the Best American Sports Writing and Best American Political Writing anthologies, and her short stories have won two Pushcart Prizes.