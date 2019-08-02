×

‘City on a Hill’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
City on a Hill
CREDIT: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

City on a Hill” has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. The announcement was made Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is set to air on Aug. 18. The series stars Aldis Hodge, Kevin Bacon, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman, Jere Shea, and guest star Sarah Shahi.

It was created and is executive produced by Chuck MacLean with Tom Fontana serving as showrunner and executive producer. According to Showtime, the series is averaging 3.5 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing.

“’City on a Hill’ is that addictive kind of meaty and messy show we love at Showtime,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “With the inspired pairing of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and the inspired writing of Tom Fontana and Chuck MacLean, we believe there is a rich future for this compelling series.”

Related

The series is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

Along with MacLean and Fontana, “City on a Hill” is executive produced by Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Michael Cuesta, Barry Levinson and consulting producer James Mangold. Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-executive producers. Showtime produces.

Showtime also announced that they have given a series commitment to a scripted drama based on the Lisa Taddeo book “Three Women.”

Based on years of reporting, the book portrays erotic longing in today’s America, exposing the fragility, complexity, and inequality of female desire.

“In this time when gender relations are under thorough reexamination and introspection, Lisa Taddeo has written the book of the moment,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “Her work fits seamlessly with the Showtime sensibility for exploring provocative and meaningful issues on screen, and we are beside ourselves with excitement at partnering with Lisa to explore these characters and themes.”

Taddeo will executive produce and write for the series. She has contributed to New York magazine, Esquire, Elle, Glamour, among other publications. Her nonfiction has been included in the Best American Sports Writing and Best American Political Writing anthologies, and her short stories have won two Pushcart Prizes.

More TV

  • 'Dear White People' Creator on #MeToo,

    'Dear White People' Creator on Commenting on #MeToo, Tyler Perry and Spike Lee in Season 3

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you’ve watched the third season of “Dear White People,” streaming now on Netflix. The third season of “Dear White People” picks up right where Season 2 left off: in cavernous-looking darkness, hearing the voice — but now, also, seeing the face — of the show’s long-time narrator (Giancarlo Esposito), [...]

  • Michael Stuhlbarg Joins Bryan Cranston Showtime

    Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia Join Bryan Cranston Showtime Series

    Michael Stuhlbarg and “The Night Of” star Sofia Black-D’Elia are joining Bryan Cranston in the Showtime limited series “Your Honor.” The 10-episode series is described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a [...]

  • Natascha McElhone Bokeem Woodbine

    'Halo' Series at Showtime Casts Six, Including Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine

    The “Halo” series at Showtime is rounding out its main cast. The premium cabler announced Friday that Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy have all joined the series adaptation of the megahit video game. They join previously announced series lead Pablo Schreiber, who will play the Master Chief, [...]

  • City on a Hill

    'City on a Hill' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    “City on a Hill” has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. The announcement was made Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is set to air on Aug. 18. The series stars Aldis Hodge, Kevin Bacon, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jill [...]

  • Jimmy Chin filming during production of

    How Reality and Nonfiction DPs Prepare for the Unexpected

    They scale deadly cliffs, swim among sharks in a feeding frenzy and capture shots on a boat rocked by some of the world’s roughest seas. It’s all in a day’s work for the Emmy-nominated reality and nonfiction cinematographers, who must regularly find solutions to some of the most impossible situations imaginable. “One hundred percent, the [...]

  • TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: TIFF

    Jess Salgueiro Joins 'Tiny Pretty Things' Netflix Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jess Salgueiro has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Tiny Pretty Things,” based on the 2016 young adult novel from from authors Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, chronicles the darker side of an elite ballet academy. Salgueiro joins the series as Isabel, who is described as a [...]

  • Artisans Contenders Emmys Race

    Major Nominees Prove Emmy Success Relies on Across-the-Board Quality

    No show is created in a vacuum, and that’s never more clear than when you look at the artisans and the programs that scored the most noms in major Creative Arts categories. That most of these shows also scored major noms in the more visible acting, writing and directing categories proves that depth counts and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad