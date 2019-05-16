Cineflix Rights Sells ITV, Netflix Crime Drama ‘Marcella’ to Polar+ in France

ITV, Netflix crime drama “Marcella” has been acquired by Polar+ for France. Cineflix Rights, which handles global rights to the Anna Friel show, announced the French deal with Polar+, which is part of the Canal+ group. Polar+ took rights to the eight-part first season of the award-winning show which is currently in production on its third season.

Produced by Buccaneer Media for ITV and Netflix, “Marcella” is a dark and complex crime thriller from novelist and screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt. It is “The Bridge” writer’s first English-language series.

Set in modern-day London, Friel stars a police officer investigating a serial killer, who is simultaneously dealing with the psychological struggles of a crisis in her personal life. The actress won an international Emmy for the show’s first season.

A third season of the drama, which proved a ratings hit for ITV and is broadcast around the world via Netflix, was announced in October 2018 and is currently in production. It is due to air on ITV later this year.

The first season debuted in April 2016 and delivered an average audience of 7.6 million viewers across the eight episodes for ITV, becoming one of ITV’s top rated dramas of that year. Over 9 million people tuned in to the opening episode. The 2018 second season scored average viewing figures of 5.1 million after launching in February.

Cineflix Rights has exclusive global rights to the show.