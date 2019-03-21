Cineflix Alum Launches New Banner Fugitive, Tees Up Alex Gibney, Yolanda Ramke Shows

Anthony Kimble, formerly of Cineflix, National Geographic, and Viacom’s Channel 5, has launched Fugitive and will develop, finance, and exec produce drama and unscripted TV through the new banner.

Its first projects include “Uncanny Valley: The Truth About Thinking Machines,” which comes from producers Topic and Jigsaw. A series about A.I. and the future of mankind, it will combine non-fiction elements from Alex Gibney and scripted elements from Cory Doctorow.

Fugitive also has a female-driven World War II series, “The Line,” from Australian shingle Essential. It is written by Yolanda Ramke, the screenwriter and director of Netflix’s first Australian feature, “Cargo.”

On the unscripted side the new firm is working with “Intervention” producer GRB and will find partners and finance for new shows on its slate.

“I am thrilled to have Fugitive up and running and most delighted that my first projects are such strong titles – and involve incredible talent like Alex Gibney and Yolanda Ramke,” Kimble said.

He added: “It’s always a risk setting up a new business but I have hit the ground running thanks to the early faith invested in me by Chris Hilton at Essential Media, Lisa Leingang at Topic and Gary R Benz at GRB Studios.”

Kimble’s Fugitive will have its market and festival debut at Series Mania and then be in Cannes for MipTV.