TV News Roundup: Cicely Tyson Joins Ava DuVernay OWN Series ‘Cherish the Day’

In today’s TV news roundup, Cicely Tyson joins the cast of Ava DuVernay’s OWN anthology series, and Netflix sets a premiere date for the Broadway play turned film “American Son.”

CASTING

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson is joining the cast of Ava DuVernay‘s anthology series “Cherish the Day” at OWN. In a fitting role for the actress, Tyson will play the series regular part of Miss Luma Lee Langston, a former iconic star of the stage and screen. Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller will lead the series.

DATES

Following its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, “American Son” will premiere Nov. 1 on Netflix. Based on the Broadway play, Kerry Washington stars as the mother of a missing teenage boy who struggles to put the pieces together in attempting to find her son. Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee will also reprise their roles in the adaptation of the play.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released another trailer for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” Based on the 1982 Jim Henderson film “The Dark Crystal,” this new series serves as a prequel detailing the story of three Gelflings who uncover the truth behind the Skeksis, an evil that corrupts the Crystal of Truth, quickly spreading a sickness throughout the world of Thra. Helena Bonham Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Lena Headey, and lend their voices to the series which is set to premiere Aug. 30.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Communications agency BCW has announced the launch of a new entertainment venture, BCW Entertainment. Led by prominent public relations firm BWR, industry veteran Eric Green will oversee the venture, which will provide strategies aimed at building brands through pop culture, as the new president of BWR. Sunny Jenkins, who recently joined BWR as chief growth officer, will also spearhead the new project.