Chuy Bravo, ‘Chelsea Lately’ Sidekick, Dies at 63

Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on her E! talk show “Chelsea Lately,” has died in Mexico City. He was 63.

According to reports, the Mexican American actor died suddenly after being hospitalized with stomach pains while visiting family in Mexico.

Handler posted a tribute to Bravo on Instagram shortly after reports of his death began circulating.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler wrote. “Chuy Bravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine.”

Bravo served as Handler’s sidekick for the entirety of her show, which ran from 2007-2014. Handler had recently posted well wishes for his birthday on Dec. 7.

Bravo, who was born Jesus Melgoza in Tangancicuaro, Michoacán, Mexico, immigrated to the San Fernando Valley in California when he was 15 and began his career in the early 1990s. Some of his pre-“Chelsea” work included roles in the films “The Honeymooners” in 2005 and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” in 2007.

Following “Lately’s” end, Bravo appeared in 2016’s “The Sex Trip” and 2017’s “Buscando Nirvana.”

In a 2012 interview with Latina, Bravo stated that he was a prostate cancer survivor, and a recovering alcoholic who was nearly homeless at one point in his life. “I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life,” he said at the time.