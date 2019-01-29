×
Chucky Series in Development at Syfy, Network Orders Pilots for Two More Shows

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1552989a)Bride Of Chucky (Child Play 4)Film and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In a competitive situation, Syfy has acquired the series development rights to horror icon Chucky.

The potential series, centered on the red-headed doll possessed by the soul of dead serial killer Charles Lee Ray, will be written and executive produced by Don Mancini, who wrote the film franchise on which the series is based. David Kirschner and Nick Ancosta will also executive produce, with Ancosta producing via his Eat the Cat banner. Universal Cable Productions (UCP) will produce. Ancosta is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” said Mancini. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

Chucky debuted in 1988 in the film “Child’s Play,” directed and co-written by Tom Holland, produced by Kirschner  and based on a story by Mancini. The franchise spawned six sequels, all of which Mancini wrote and Kirschner produced. Mancini also directed three of the films.

In addition, Syfy has ordered pilots for the shows “Cipher” and “(Future) Cult Classic.” Both shows are produced by UCP and will go into production later this year.

In “Cipher,” secret military technology is unexpectedly implanted in the brain of a 13-year-old video game junkie. The boy and his father then unwittingly find themselves at the center of the next great war over artificial intelligence. Allison Miller will write and executive produce under her overall deal with UCP. David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Jody Hill and Brandon James will also executive produce on behalf of Rough House Pictures. Peter Hoar will direct.

“(Future) Cult Classic” is described as a dark comedy set 18 years in the future and centered on a group of teens whose community is rocked by a 1990s slasher-movie obsessed serial killer. Our heroes quickly realize they’re being targeted and decide to take matters into their own hands and track down the killer before time runs out. Shay Hatten will write the project, with Tim Kirkby executive producing and directing the pilot. Broadway Video will executive produce.

“It has been an inspiring process working with teams behind ‘Cipher’ and ‘(Future) Cult Classic’” said Dawn Olmstead, president of UCP. “Allison Miller and Shay Hatten are rising stars who have created strong and diverse worlds that we are looking forward to bringing to life with our partners at Syfy.”

