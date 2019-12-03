×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy Pilot ‘United States of Al’ Casts Adhir Kalyan in Lead Role

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adhir KalyanFOX TCA All-Star Party, Arrivals, Pasadena, America - 15 Jan 2016
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Adhir Kalyan is set to star in the CBS comedy pilot “The United States of Al,” Variety has confirmed.

The show was given a pilot production commitment in October. It is a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), also known as Al, the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Kalyan previously starred in the CBS comedy “Rules of Engagement.” His other recent credits include “Arrested Development,” “I Love Dick,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Aliens in America.” On the feature side, he has appeared in the “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” franchise, “Youth in Revolt,” “No Strings Attached,” and “Up in the Air.”

He is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“The United States of Al” hails from “Big Bang Theory” executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. Both serve as writers on the series and executive produce along with Lorre. Religious studies scholar Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi will also executive produce. Warner Bros Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal, will produce.

Lorre’s other current shows are “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Mom,” and “Young Sheldon,” all of which air on CBS. He also created the Golden Globe-winning Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” the second season of which debuted in October.

Deadline first reported Kalyan’s casting.

More TV

  • Kirby Dick Amy Ziering

    Oprah Sets Sexual Assault Documentary From ‘Hunting Ground’ Filmmakers at Apple

    Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are producing and directing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry. The film, from Apple, Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners, is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault [...]

  • TV Academy Hall of Fame Adds

    Seth MacFarlane, Cicely Tyson, Bob Iger Among TV Academy Hall of Fame Honorees

    Bob Iger, Geraldine Laybourne, Seth MacFarlane, Jay Sandrich and Cicely Tyson have been selected as the next five inductees to the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame. The 25th Hall of Fame class will be honored at a ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center. The Hall of Fame selection [...]

  • Adhir KalyanFOX TCA All-Star Party, Arrivals,

    Chuck Lorre's CBS Comedy Pilot 'United States of Al' Casts Adhir Kalyan in Lead Role

    Adhir Kalyan is set to star in the CBS comedy pilot “The United States of Al,” Variety has confirmed. The show was given a pilot production commitment in October. It is a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), also known [...]

  • SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars AJ

    'Schooled' Picked Up for Full Season at ABC, Showrunner Tim Doyle Exits

    “Schooled” has received a back nine order for its second season at ABC. In addition, showrunner Tim Doyle has departed the series. Series co-executive producers Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy will take over for Doyle. Season 2 of the show will now run for 22 episodes compared to the 13-episode first season. The first season [...]

  • 4127_D015_00199_RC(l-r) Laura Carmichael stars as Lady

    Another 'Downton Abbey' Movie Looks Likely - Just Not Soon, Producer Says

    A second “Downton Abbey” movie looks likely – but it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, despite efforts to get writer Julian Fellowes to pull some night shifts, producer Gareth Neame says. Fellowes and Neame were quizzed about a sequel to “Downton Abbey: The Movie,” which enjoyed a successful release earlier this year. “Fortunately, it has [...]

  • HBO Max User Interface

    HBO Max Is 'The Key Aspect' of AT&T's Video Strategy, CFO Says

    AT&T’s multibillion-dollar bet on HBO Max, set to debut next spring, will anchor the telco’s video-entertainment strategy in 2020 and beyond, according to chief financial officer John Stephens. HBO Max is “the key aspect of the video strategy going forward,” said Stephens, speaking at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas Tuesday. “This is a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad