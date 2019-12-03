Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy Pilot ‘United States of Al’ Casts Adhir Kalyan in Lead Role

Adhir Kalyan is set to star in the CBS comedy pilot “The United States of Al,” Variety has confirmed.

The show was given a pilot production commitment in October. It is a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), also known as Al, the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Kalyan previously starred in the CBS comedy “Rules of Engagement.” His other recent credits include “Arrested Development,” “I Love Dick,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Aliens in America.” On the feature side, he has appeared in the “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” franchise, “Youth in Revolt,” “No Strings Attached,” and “Up in the Air.”

He is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“The United States of Al” hails from “Big Bang Theory” executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. Both serve as writers on the series and executive produce along with Lorre. Religious studies scholar Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi will also executive produce. Warner Bros Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal, will produce.

Lorre’s other current shows are “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Mom,” and “Young Sheldon,” all of which air on CBS. He also created the Golden Globe-winning Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” the second season of which debuted in October.

Deadline first reported Kalyan’s casting.