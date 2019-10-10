×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chuck Lorre Comedy About U.S. Veteran and Afghan Interpreter in Development at CBS

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chuck Lorre pot comedy
CREDIT: Brian To/Variety/REX Shutterstock

Chuck Lorre is setting up yet another project at CBS.

The network has issued a pilot production commitment to a series about a U.S. veteran and his Afghan translator from the “Big Bang Theory” creator.

More to come…

More TV

  • Britt Robertson Kristoffer Polaha

    'Little Fires Everywhere': Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha Among 'Life Unexpected' Alumni Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Little Fires Everywhere” will be staging a “Life Unexpected” reunion of sorts, Variety has learned exclusively. Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha, Austin Basis and Reggie Austin are all set to make recurring cameo appearances on Liz Tigelaar’s upcoming Hulu adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name. They join the previously announced Jaime Ray Newman [...]

  • A still from Nickelodeon’s new series

    Nick Creates Multicultural World With Colorful 'Loud House' Spinoff 'Casagrandes'

    Nickelodeon is expanding the world of its popular toon “The Loud House” with the multicultural spinoff “The Casagrandes,” which premieres Monday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular timeslot on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. beginning on Oct. 19. The new series follows Lincoln Loud’s friend 11-year-old Ronnie Anne Santiago, who moves [...]

  • Matt Lauer

    Matt Lauer Accuser Brooke Nevils Slams Him for 'Victim Blaming'

    Brooke Nevils, the former NBC employee who accused Matt Lauer of rape in Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill,” has responded to Lauer’s denial of her claims, slamming the disgraced news anchor for victim blaming. “There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is [...]

  • Drew Barrymore Talk Show

    Drew Barrymore Daytime Talk Show a Go at CBS

    Drew Barrymore is officially going to be a daytime talk show host. The actress is set to headline a syndicated talk show for CBS Television Distribution, which is aiming at a fall 2020 launch. Barrymore shot a pilot for the show back in August, as Variety exclusively reported, and clearly it came out strong enough to [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves Care Bears

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia Create Care Bears for International Day of the Girl

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia and Sophia Bush are among the celebs who have designed vinyl Care Bears in honor of International Day of the Girl. The one-of-a-kind collectibles are now up for auction on ebay with proceeds benefiting humanitarian organization CARE. “This International Day of the Girl, I’m proud to team up with CARE and Care [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad