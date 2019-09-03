×

Christoph Waltz Joins Liam Hemsworth Quibi Series

Will Thorne

Christoph Waltz is set to star opposite Liam Hemsworth in an untitled action-thriller series which is in the works at Quibi. Waltz is the latest name to join the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded short form content company.

The series centers around Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter, but the prey. Waltz will play the character of Miles Sellers. The series explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family.

Produced by CBS Television Studios for Quibi, the series is being penned by former “Sopranos” writer Nick Santora and directed by regular “Mad Men” helmer Phil Abraham. Both will serve as executive producers, while Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures are on board as non-writing EPs.

Waltz, whose recent credits include “Alita: Battle Angel” and his directorial debut “Georgetown,” is repped by ICM Partners and Wolf-Kasteler Public Relations.

The prospective show is one of dozens coming to Quibi, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

The company has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi also has ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi has raised $1 billion from investors including major Hollywood studios and is seeking to raise another $500 million ahead of its spring 2020 launch.

