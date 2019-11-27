Christina Miller, President of Cartoon Network, to Leave WarnerMedia

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” said Miller, in a prepared statement. “It’s one of the hardest I’ve had to make in my career. Ultimately, it feels like the right time for me to leave and take a little time to think about what comes next, but I do so, feeling immensely proud of the work we’ve done together and so grateful for the experience.”
Michael Ouweleen, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, will serve as the interim president and Miller will help with the transition.
When it comes to Hollywood, there is a lot to give thanks for in 2019. From baby Yoda to Marvel and various aspects of “Succession,” here’s what the Variety staff is thankful for this year. When it seems so hard to get an honest answer out of anyone in Hollywood, I’m thankful for Werner Herzog and [...]
With “This Is Us” on hiatus, Tuesday night saw a three-way tie for first place in the broadcast TV ratings charts. “The Voice” on NBC, “NCIS” on CBS and “The Conners” on ABC all scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. That figure represents a stronger showing from “NCIS” and “The Conners,” as both shows [...]
Jonathan Miller, the writer, director and member of iconic British stage revue Beyond the Fringe, has died at 85. The multi-talented Miller worked across stage and screen as well as in other fields of the arts. His family said Wednesday that he died peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. After first studying [...]
Executives from HBO Asia have been awarded five of the seven top positions at WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in Southeast Asia. The moves are the first personnel changes announced by Clement Schwebig, managing director of Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, since Warner merged in August with Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia. HBO executive Yasmin Zahid [...]
Andy Samberg is set to host and executive produce Quibi’s tiny food competition series “Biggest Little Cook-Off.” In the show, the comedian-actor-singer-writer will oversee a showdown between two top chefs who must battle to create the most delicious single bite of food — like spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime [...]
A round-the-clock AwesomenessTV channel will launch on Pluto TV’s U.K. service as the AVOD ramps up internationally. Having been bought by Viacom, Pluto TV has been adding content from its parent group to its lineup. It will roll out AwesomenessTV, also acquired by Viacom, on Dec. 6, said Olivier Jollet, the platform’s managing director for [...]