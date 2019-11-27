Christina Miller, President of Cartoon Network, to Leave WarnerMedia

Christina Miller, the WarnerMedia executive who oversees Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and Boomerang, will leave the company at the end of the year.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” said Miller, in a prepared statement. “It’s one of the hardest I’ve had to make in my career. Ultimately, it feels like the right time for me to leave and take a little time to think about what comes next, but I do so, feeling immensely proud of the work we’ve done together and so grateful for the experience.”

Michael Ouweleen, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, will serve as the interim president and Miller will help with the transition.

More to come…