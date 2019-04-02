×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
christiane amanpour Variety Power of Women NY New York 2019
FEATURE
CREDIT: David Vintiner for Variety

Christiane Amanpour on Why Journalists Need Protection Now More Than Ever

By

Christiane Amanpour knows plenty about danger. The veteran CNN host and correspondent rose to fame with her intrepid reporting of the 1990s wars in the Balkans, including the siege of Sarajevo, where snipers in the hills played bloody sport with civilian lives.

The experience taught Amanpour the importance of solidarity with her fellow journalists, some of whom were killed not just in the crossfire but as deliberate targets. Reporters from rival news outlets banded together to minimize risk, share footage and information, and keep each other safe.

Concern for her colleagues’ welfare has carried over into Amanpour’s support for the Committee to Protect Journalists, which promotes press freedom worldwide. It is work she believes is more important than ever.

“We need a protective force around us, because journalism gets more and more dangerous every single year,” Amanpour says. “More journalists are kidnapped, taken hostage, wounded and killed. And this is not by accident. This is a deliberate assault on journalists around the world.”

At least 34 journalists were murdered last year in reprisal for their quest for truth, almost double the previous year’s number, according to the CPJ. Another 19 died in combat, crossfire or while covering volatile situations. More than 250 were jailed.

Amanpour has served on the CPJ board since 2005, lending her expertise and her star power to train a spotlight on the plight of imperiled journalists who don’t enjoy the name recognition she does. “You couldn’t ask for someone who’s more dedicated,” says Courtney Radsch, CPJ’s advocacy director. “Both through her journalism and her reporting and commentary, she’s always raising the profile of these journalists … who are under threat. She’s always there for the organization.”

To Amanpour, it’s no surprise that violence against journalists has grown. This is a world where the man with the biggest bully pulpit of them all, President Trump, actually uses it to bully, denouncing the news media as the “enemy of the people.” Last year, a gunman killed five people in the newsroom of Maryland’s Capital Gazette, propelling the U.S. into a tie with Mexico as the fourth-deadliest country for journalists.

“When you have the president of the United States attacking free and fair and independent journalists in the United States, which has a constitutional amendment that protects freedom of expression, … that has a knock-on effect in all the other countries where they’re run by authoritarians or dictators, and where they have no duty to their journalists or to any other journalists,” Amanpour says. “They would much rather lock us up or have us silenced, and it gives them a pass. So in that regard, danger has increased exponentially as well in the last couple of years.”

Amanpour is also alarmed by the rise of the phrase “fake news” as a way to reject something a reader or listener doesn’t like, without regard to the actual truth of the matter. “It’s very dangerous, this assault on the truth, the assault on facts, the assault on empirical evidence,” she says. “As far as I’m concerned, the difference between democracy and freedom and dictatorship and imprisonment is truth and lies. We absolutely have to be clear where the boundary is.”

More TV

  • MipTV: 'The Life of Earth from

    MipTV: 'The Life of Earth from Space' Heads to Europe

    Zee’s Global Content Hub has announced the first European deals for its blue-chip documentary “The Life of Earth from Space.” RTL’s pay-TV service Geo TV will show the documentary in Germany, while Discovery has taken it for its U.K., Spain and Benelux channels. Other buyers include Planete + for France and Africa, NRK for Norway, [...]

  • Taraji P. Henson Power of Women

    Taraji P. Henson Works to Eradicate Mental Health Stigmas in Black Communities

    Taraji P. Henson’s organization, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, is named after her late father, who returned from the Vietnam War with mental health issues. For the Oscar-nominated actress, ending the stigma surrounding mental illness in the black community is a deeply personal cause. In 2003, Henson’s high school sweetheart and ex-boyfriend, William Lamar Johnson, [...]

  • Viacom Touts Suite of Ad Options

    Viacom Will Tout New Suite of Advertising Options as TV's Sales Season Draws Near

    When Viacom starts meeting with Madison Avenue this week to sell its coming slate of programs, it will have more to pitch than shows and schedules.  The company will also be touting advertiser services. Over the eighteen months, Viacom has acquired a suite of new media venues ranging from WhoSay, an influencer-marketing platform; VidCon, a [...]

  • christiane amanpour Variety Power of Women

    Christiane Amanpour on Why Journalists Need Protection Now More Than Ever

    Christiane Amanpour knows plenty about danger. The veteran CNN host and correspondent rose to fame with her intrepid reporting of the 1990s wars in the Balkans, including the siege of Sarajevo, where snipers in the hills played bloody sport with civilian lives. The experience taught Amanpour the importance of solidarity with her fellow journalists, some [...]

  • Federation Entertainment Boards Dutch Series 'Amsterdam

    Federation Entertainment Boards Dutch Series 'Amsterdam Vice' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Federation Entertainment has picked up worldwide rights for “Amsterdam Vice,” a crime thriller series which will work as a prequel to A.C. Baantjer’s popular Dutch book franchise. “Amsterdam Vice” is set in the roaring 80’s, in the center of Amsterdam, where modern life clashes with the old village mentality. The series follows Jud Cox, a [...]

  • Project Blue Book

    MipTV: A+E Draws Buyers to 'Project Blue Book,' Season 2 of 'Knightfall'

    Ahead of the launch of the MipTV content market in Cannes, A+E Networks has inked a raft of fresh deals for its scripted UFO show “Project Blue Book” and season 2 of Knights Templar drama series “Knightfall.” Broadcasters on board for the 10-episode second season of “Project Blue Book” include Sci Fi Channel Europe (U.K.), [...]

  • Fox Networks Group’s Prentiss Fraser Exits

    Fox Networks Group’s Prentiss Fraser Exits Following Disney-Fox Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prentiss Fraser, who headed up the U.K.-based Fox Networks Group Content Distribution business, has left in the wake of the Disney-Fox deal. Fraser was pink-slipped as part of the first wave of layoffs following completion of the Disney-Fox merger last month. Her departure from Fox’s London-based global TV distribution unit is the first of note [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad