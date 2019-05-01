Chrissy Teigen and David Chang to Co-Host Food Show for Hulu

Hulu is planning to expand its menu of food-focused programming, with help from Chrissy Teigen and Momofuku mogul David Chang.

Hulu has set what it describes as a multi-year and multi-show development pact with Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to develop “premium food-centric programming.” Vox’s Eater network will also contribute to the programs.

Among the first projects planned is a cooking show co-hosted by Teigen and Chang with the working title “Family Style,” with an emphasis on how food fosters familial and social connections. Also in the works is a foodie travelogue dubbed “Eater’s Guide to the World.”

Teigen, the model-turned-tastemaker who is co-host of Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle,” has penned two best-selling cookbooks, 2016’s “Cravings” and 2018’s “Cravings: Hungry For More.” She was recently named to Time’s 100 most influential people list and has a deal with Target for a line of “Cravings”-branded cookware and other kitchen items. Chang has emerged during the past decade as a boldface name chef and entrepreneur thanks to the success of his Momofuku restaurant group.

Teigen has separately cut a first-look deal with Hulu to develop other programming through her Suit & Thai banner. Hulu said the projects “could range from scripted drama series to original talk shows.” In keeping with the culinary theme, Hulu added: “The Hulu platform is Chrissy’s oyster.”