×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chrissy Teigen and David Chang to Co-Host Food Show for Hulu

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chrissy Teigen, David Chang. Model Chrissy Teigen, left, and chef David Chang pose together at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, in New YorkWSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hulu is planning to expand its menu of food-focused programming, with help from Chrissy Teigen and Momofuku mogul David Chang.

Hulu has set what it describes as a multi-year and multi-show development pact with Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to develop “premium food-centric programming.” Vox’s Eater network will also contribute to the programs.

Among the first projects planned is a cooking show co-hosted by Teigen and Chang with the working title “Family Style,” with an emphasis on how food fosters familial and social connections. Also in the works is a foodie travelogue dubbed “Eater’s Guide to the World.”

Teigen, the model-turned-tastemaker who is co-host of Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle,” has penned two best-selling cookbooks, 2016’s “Cravings” and 2018’s “Cravings: Hungry For More.” She was recently named to Time’s 100 most influential people list and has a deal with Target for a line of “Cravings”-branded cookware and other kitchen items. Chang has emerged during the past decade as a boldface name chef and entrepreneur thanks to the success of his Momofuku restaurant group.

Related

Teigen has separately cut a first-look deal with Hulu to develop other programming through her Suit & Thai banner. Hulu said the projects “could range from scripted drama series to original talk shows.” In keeping with the culinary theme, Hulu added: “The Hulu platform is Chrissy’s oyster.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Julianna Margulies The Hot Zones

    TV Review: 'The Hot Zone'

    “The Hot Zone,” a new limited series that played at the Tribeca Film Festival April 30 ahead of its debut on National Geographic May 27, begins with a graphic burst of effluvium. A boil-covered air passenger flying over central Africa discharges vomit; later, in the hospital, he practically explodes blood onto a doctor, who very [...]

  • hulu - mobile tablet

    Hulu Zooms to 28 Million Total Subscribers, Up 12% So Far in 2019

    Hulu kicked off 2019 by rapidly packing on subscribers — driven by price cuts and promos — with the streamer announcing that its total customer base has swelled to over 28 million. And the money-losing company, now majority-owned by Disney, is investing in more original content in a bid to sustain that momentum. Hulu’s sub [...]

  • Chrissy Teigen, David Chang. Model Chrissy

    Chrissy Teigen and David Chang to Co-Host Food Show for Hulu

    Hulu is planning to expand its menu of food-focused programming, with help from Chrissy Teigen and Momofuku mogul David Chang. Hulu has set what it describes as a multi-year and multi-show development pact with Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to develop “premium food-centric programming.” Vox’s Eater network will [...]

  • Handmaid's Tale Season 3

    Hulu Plans Debut of Commercials Aimed at Binge-Watchers

    Hulu plans to launch another ad format tailored to the viewing habits of the streaming-video junkie. The company, controlled by Walt Disney and Comcast, said it plans to launch a new format that “will make it possible for marketers to target binge viewers with a creative that is situationally relevant to their viewing behavior. ” [...]

  • 'Ramy,' 'Pen15' Renewed for Second Seasons

    'Ramy,' 'Pen15' Renewed for Second Seasons at Hulu

    Hulu has announced it is renewing two of its freshman comedies, “Ramy” and “Pen15,” for second seasons. The two shows join “Shrill,” another of the streamer’s freshman comedies, in the renewal column. After a critically-acclaimed first season, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s “Pen15” will return for a 14-episode second season. In the show, the creator duo [...]

  • 'Ghost Rider,' 'Helstrom' Live-Action Shows Ordered

    'Ghost Rider,' 'Helstrom' Live-Action Shows Ordered at Hulu

    “Ghost Rider” and “Helstrom” are coming to Hulu. The streaming service has greenlit two live-action shows based on the Marvel comics characters, Variety has learned. Both shows are expected to launch on Hulu in 2020 and are co-productions of Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, will executive produce both [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad