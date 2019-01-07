Chrissy Metz Calls Alison Brie ‘Such a Bitch’ Live on Globes Red Carpet

Chrissy Metz let slip a few choice words about Alison Brie live on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday.

“She’s such a b—-,” the “This Is Us” actress was heard saying into her microphone as the camera panned away to introduce the “Glow” actress during their red carpet interviews on the 2019 Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show.

Metz, who had just finished discussing the third season of her popular NBC drama, appeared not to realize the microphone was still hot when she uttered the comment as emcees Missi Pyle and AJ Gibson turned to introduce Brie on the opposite side of the carpet. It’s not clear whether she meant the slur jokingly or not.

Gibson had first asked Metz, “Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?” Metz said, “Do I?” after which Gibson said “I hear she’s at the other end of the carpet.”

Brie, who arrived with husband Dave Franco, appeared not to have heard what Metz said. Brie received her first ever nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy television series this year for her performance on Netflix’s “GLOW.”

Brie gushed about the preparation she’d done for her role on the series, which focuses on the women’s wrestling show that aired in the 1980s.

“I’ve been training with my trainer for seven or eight years,” she said of the strength training she went through for wrestling scenes on the show. “You have to just fully commit.”

Metz’ own show, the popular NBC drama “This Is Us,” did not receive any Globes nominations this year.