×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Spadaccini Named CMO, WarnerMedia Entertainment

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of WarnerMedia

Chris Spadaccini, a veteran HBO executive who has devised promotions for everything from “The Sopranos” to the launch of the HBO Now streaming service, will have a lot more to talk about in days ahead.

He has been named chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment, making him the chief pitchman for not only HBO, but cable networks like TNT and TBS as well as the launch of the company’s new streaming-video outlet.

Spadaccini, who has been with HBO since 1999, will report to Bob Greenblatt, chairman of the company’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer business.  “I’ve long been impressed with the quality and cutting-edge approach of the HBO marketing group overseen by Chris, and I was happy he was up for taking on our whole portfolio of linear networks and streaming platforms,” Greenblatt said in a prepared statement. ” In an environment where content volume is soaring everywhere, I’m confident that Chris — through his close working relationships with Casey Bloys at HBO and Kevin Reilly at the WarnerMedia networks and direct-to-consumer business — will make all our shows cut through the clutter.”

Related

Michael Engleman, who for the last four years has served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of TNT and TBS, will leave WarnerMedia after what it called “a brief transition period” to pursue another opportunity.

Spadaccini had served as executive vice president of marketing, for HBO, overseeing brand and program campaigns for HBO and Cinemax, as well as marketing initiatives for digital distribution platforms like HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO.com.  He was named to this position in October 2016. The year prior, he supervised the marketing behind HBO Now.

He started at HBO in January of 1999, working his way through the ranks of executives who devised campaigns for individual HBO programs. During his time at the outlet, Spadaccini has helped drive awareness of series ranging from “Entourage” to “Game of Thrones.”

Before joining HBO, he worked at VH1, where he assisted in the development marketing campaigns to support the network’s image and programming.  He began his career at PMK/HBH in March 1996, where he helped develop publicity campaigns for high profile celebrities and corporate clients in entertainment.

Spadaccini holds a BA in English Literature from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More TV

  • Chris Spadaccini Named CMO, WarnerMedia Entertainment

    Chris Spadaccini Named CMO, WarnerMedia Entertainment

    Chris Spadaccini, a veteran HBO executive who has devised promotions for everything from “The Sopranos” to the launch of the HBO Now streaming service, will have a lot more to talk about in days ahead. He has been named chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment, making him the chief pitchman for not only HBO, but [...]

  • felicity huffman Linda Fairstein When They

    Why Felicity Huffman's Performance in 'When They See Us' Is So Great and So Confusing (Column)

    The recent, and long-deferred, backlash to prosecutor Linda Fairstein’s role in wrongfully convicting the so-called “Central Park Five” has been fascinating to watch unfold — not least because Fairstein’s most significant failing has been understood as such for quite so long, to no apparent effect. The conviction Fairstein obtained was overturned in 2002; since then, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Transparent' Releases Musical Finale Trailer (Watch)

    “Transparent” is going out with a big song and dance. Amazon has released the trailer for the show’s 2-hour musical feature finale, which will close out the series in place of a traditional final season. In the finale, the Pfeffermans will confront the life-changing loss of Maura Pfefferman and “come together to celebrate connection, joy, and [...]

  • Deirdre and Scott Gurney Fired by

    'Duck Dynasty' Producers Reach Settlement With ITV Studios

    “Duck Dynasty” producers Deirdre and Scott Gurney have reached a settlement with ITV Studios after a years-long conflict. ITV, which had acquired a majority interest in Gurney Productions in 2012, fired the Gurneys in late 2016 and sued the pair, alleging fraud and misuse of company funds. The couple then filed a $100 million lawsuit [...]

  • 'Black Mirror' Season 5: Bosses on

    'Black Mirror' Bosses Talk Technology, Connection, Miley Cyrus in Season 5

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the fifth season of “Black Mirror,” streaming now on Netflix. The fifth season of Netflix’s “Black Mirror” features three new tales of modern life affected by the future technology — but the worlds depicted aren’t as bleak as in past seasons. “We sometimes get frustrated [...]

  • The Handmaid's Tale -- "Watch Out"

    Elisabeth Moss on the 'Incredible Hope' of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 3

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the first three episodes of the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming now on Hulu. June (Elisabeth Moss) experienced a major win at the end of the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” when Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) helped get her baby out [...]

  • Trump Trade War Starts to Threaten

    Trump Trade War Starts to Threaten Hollywood's Business in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    China has started putting the brakes on the entry of some U.S. content in apparent retaliation against Washington’s escalation of its trade war with Beijing, multiple sources tell Variety. Chinese film officials have told some local buyers to steer clear of U.S. movies. One Chinese distributor says he was advised by various platforms not to submit [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad