Chris Spadaccini Named CMO, WarnerMedia Entertainment

Chris Spadaccini, a veteran HBO executive who has devised promotions for everything from “The Sopranos” to the launch of the HBO Now streaming service, will have a lot more to talk about in days ahead.

He has been named chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment, making him the chief pitchman for not only HBO, but cable networks like TNT and TBS as well as the launch of the company’s new streaming-video outlet.

Spadaccini, who has been with HBO since 1999, will report to Bob Greenblatt, chairman of the company’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer business. “I’ve long been impressed with the quality and cutting-edge approach of the HBO marketing group overseen by Chris, and I was happy he was up for taking on our whole portfolio of linear networks and streaming platforms,” Greenblatt said in a prepared statement. ” In an environment where content volume is soaring everywhere, I’m confident that Chris — through his close working relationships with Casey Bloys at HBO and Kevin Reilly at the WarnerMedia networks and direct-to-consumer business — will make all our shows cut through the clutter.”

Michael Engleman, who for the last four years has served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of TNT and TBS, will leave WarnerMedia after what it called “a brief transition period” to pursue another opportunity.

Spadaccini had served as executive vice president of marketing, for HBO, overseeing brand and program campaigns for HBO and Cinemax, as well as marketing initiatives for digital distribution platforms like HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO.com. He was named to this position in October 2016. The year prior, he supervised the marketing behind HBO Now.

He started at HBO in January of 1999, working his way through the ranks of executives who devised campaigns for individual HBO programs. During his time at the outlet, Spadaccini has helped drive awareness of series ranging from “Entourage” to “Game of Thrones.”

Before joining HBO, he worked at VH1, where he assisted in the development marketing campaigns to support the network’s image and programming. He began his career at PMK/HBH in March 1996, where he helped develop publicity campaigns for high profile celebrities and corporate clients in entertainment.

Spadaccini holds a BA in English Literature from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.