Chris Rock to Direct Kenan Thompson Comedy Pilot at NBC

Chris Rock has come onboard to direct the NBC single-cam comedy pilot “Saving Kenan,” Variety has learned.

Rock will also executive produce the pilot, which stars “SNL” mainstay Kenan Thompson. Thompson will play a newly widowed dad determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law become more involved in their lives

Rock is best known for his work as a stand up comedian and actor, but he has directed multiple projects throughout his career. He previously directed himself in the films “Head of State,” “I Think I Love My Wife, and “Top Five,” all three of which he also wrote or co-wrote. He also directed an episode of the CW series “Everybody Hates Chris,” which he co-created with Ali LeRoi and was based on Rock’s own childhood. Most recently, he directed the comedy special “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.” Rock has also served as an executive producer on shows like “The Rundown with Robin Thede” and “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.”

Rock is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

Jackie Clarke will serve as writer and executive producer on “Saving Kenan.” Thompson, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer are on board as executive producers. Universal Television will produce in association with Michaels’ Broadway Video.