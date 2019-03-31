×
Chris Rock Calls Out Jussie Smollett: ‘What the hell was he thinking?’

Chris Rock
Although Chris Rock was told to steer clear of the Jussie Smollett case at the NAACP Awards, the comedian couldn’t help but toss a couple barbed jokes towards the “Empire” actor.

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes. I know. What a waste of white skin. You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here. Fucking running Hollywood,” Rock joked.

“What the hell was he thinking?” Rock asked. “From now on, you’re Jessie from now on. You don’t even get the ‘U’ no more. That ‘U’ was respect. You don’t get no respect from me.”

Lena Waithe came out in support of Smollett in her interview with Variety on the NAACP Awards red carpet, saying that she believes him and that “being queer and black is like having a target on your back every time you walk out the door.”

Smollett was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Empire,” but lost to “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams. The award was announced at the non-televized 2019 NAACP Image Awards dinner on Friday, which Smollett did not attend.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Image Awards and its first time being held at the Dolby, also the home of the Oscars.

Anthony Anderson, this year’s host, told Variety that he hoped Smollett would attend and also said he was pleased that the charges against him had been dropped.

“I’m happy for him that the system worked for him in his favor because the system isn’t always fair, especially for people of color.”

