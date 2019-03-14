Chris Messina to Star in YouTube Series ‘Dark Cargo’

“Birds of Prey” actor Chris Messina is set to star in the YouTube series “Dark Cargo.”

Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstein will executive produce via their Red Hour Productions banner.

Penned by Adam and Max Reid and directed by “The Girlfriend Experience’s” Lodge Kerrigan, the series is described as a high-octane, cliffhanger-driven, neo-noir thriller set in the big rig cab of Joe Dobbs (Messina) as he traverses the darkest nights of his life. What begins as a random encounter with a disturbed stranger turns into a race against time, the police, and even more malevolent forces. Meanwhile, Joe just wants to get back to his family.

The series also stars RJ Cyler, best known for “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.”

Nick Santora is attached as showrunner. Eone serves as the studio.

Messina is coming off the HBO series “Sharp Objects” opposite Amy Adams after previously starring in the HBO series “The Newsroom.” On the film side, Messina can next be seen in Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey” opposite Margot Robbie and Ewan MeGregor.

Messia has also appeared in “Live By Night,” “Argo” and “The Mindy Project.”

Messina is repped CAA, Management 360 and Gendler & Kelly.