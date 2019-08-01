Chris Messina Joins ‘The Sinner’ Season 3 at USA Network

Fresh off his “Sharp Objects” stint, Chris Messina has been cast in the third season of “The Sinner.”

Messina will play a character named Nick Haas, college friend to Jamie (Matt Bomer), in the USA show. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Messina will next appear in the upcoming revenge thriller “Birds of Prey” and has recently signed on for multiple roles including in the revenge thriller “The Secrets We Keep” alongside Noomi Rapace, Ben Stiller’s thriller, “Dark Cargo” and Gia Coppola’s sophomore film, “Mainstream.” Previously, Messina starred opposite Amy Adams and Meryl Streep in Nora Ephron’s “Julie & Julia,” Sam Mendes’ “Away We Go” and “Vicky Christina Barcelona.” On the small screen, Messina is best known for his role in Mindy Kaling’s “The Mindy Project,” and for and recurring in “The Newsroom.” Messina has also starred in the fourth and fifth season of “Damages.”

He is repped by Management 360, CAA and Gender Kelly.

Derek Simonds will return for Season 3 of “The Sinner” as executive producer and showrunner. Jessica Biel–who starred in Season 1–and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers through their company, Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak and Willie Reale also executive produce, with Adam Bernstein set to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Universal Content Productions produces.