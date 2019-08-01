×

Chris Messina Joins ‘The Sinner’ Season 3 at USA Network

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Messina arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Fresh off his “Sharp Objects” stint, Chris Messina has been cast in the third season of “The Sinner.”

Messina will play a character named Nick Haas, college friend to Jamie (Matt Bomer), in the USA show. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Messina will next appear in the upcoming revenge thriller “Birds of Prey” and has recently signed on for multiple roles including in the revenge thriller “The Secrets We Keep” alongside Noomi Rapace, Ben Stiller’s thriller, “Dark Cargo” and Gia Coppola’s sophomore film, “Mainstream.” Previously, Messina starred opposite Amy Adams and Meryl Streep in Nora Ephron’s “Julie & Julia,” Sam Mendes’ “Away We Go” and “Vicky Christina Barcelona.” On the small screen, Messina is best known for his role in Mindy Kaling’s “The Mindy Project,” and for and recurring in “The Newsroom.” Messina has also starred in the fourth and fifth season of “Damages.” 

He is repped by Management 360, CAA and Gender Kelly.

Derek Simonds will return for Season 3 of “The Sinner” as executive producer and showrunner. Jessica Biel–who starred in Season 1–and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers through their company, Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak and Willie Reale also executive produce, with Adam Bernstein set to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Universal Content Productions produces.

  

More TV

  • Chris Messina arrives at the 76th

    Chris Messina Joins 'The Sinner' Season 3 at USA Network

    Fresh off his “Sharp Objects” stint, Chris Messina has been cast in the third season of “The Sinner.” Messina will play a character named Nick Haas, college friend to Jamie (Matt Bomer), in the USA show. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on [...]

  • 'The Loudest Voice,' 'Ramy,' 'A Million

    How TV Tackles September 11 as Character-Building Backstory

    In the immediate years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, countless documentaries and a few scripted projects — think “United 93” — chronicled and memorialized the events of that day and its repercussions. Now, with the distance of almost two decades between the tragic national event and the modern audience, storytelling is leaning [...]

  • Pretty CBS

    Kaley Cuoco to Produce CBS Comedy Starring Santina Muha, Lindsey Kraft

    CBS is developing a single-camera comedy series that boasts “Big Bang Theory” alum Kaley Cuoco among its executive producers. Titled “Pretty,” the project is about a ballsy, passionate woman (Santina Muha) who moves from Jersey to L.A. to pursue her dreams of finding love and becoming the next Oprah. Lindsey Kraft will also star. Kraft [...]

  • Rob Lowe, Regina Hall. Actor Rob

    Inside HFPA Grants Banquet: Philanthropy, Trump Jokes and a Ben Platt-Beanie Feldstein Duet

    Though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet was held at the same time as CNN’s second night of Democratic presidential debates, politically minded guests got their fix there in the ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire hotel when Arnold Schwarzenegger took several jabs at President Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger kicked things off by recalling how [...]

  • Tyler Perry

    Tyler Perry Comedy 'Sistas' Ordered at BET

    BET Networks has announced it is ordering another Tyler Perry series. The new comedy, entitled “Sistas,” is the second series to come from Perry’s exclusive, multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom. “Sistas” follows a group of single black females from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why am I single? The [...]

  • 13 Reasons Why

    '13 Reasons Why' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season, Season 3 to Launch in August

    “13 Reasons Why” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s final season, Variety has learned. Season 4 is currently in production and will feature the core cast’s graduation from Liberty High. In addition, Season 3 of the controversial series will debut on Aug. 23 and will consist of 13 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad