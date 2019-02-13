×
Chris Kelly, Bad Robot to Adapt 'They Both Die at the End' for HBO

HBO is developing a half-hour comedy based on the book “They Both Die at the End” with Chris Kelly set to write and executive produce.

Along with Kelly, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce. Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch will co-executive produce. Bad Robot produces under their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the book by Adam Silvera, “They Both Die at the End” is set in the near-future where everyone receives a bureaucratic phone call notifying them at the start of their last day on earth. It follows a seemingly disparate group of people as they live their scary, funny, weird, hopeful, romantic, and unexpected final hours, all connected through two teenage boys.

Kelly recently co-created the Comedy Central series “The Other Two” along with Sarah Schneider. The show was picked up for a second season earlier this week. Kelly and Schneider were previously the co-head writers of “Saturday Night Live.” Kelly also wrote and directed the 2016 feature film “Other People,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

This is also the latest TV project for Bad Robot at HBO. The company currently produces the HBO drama “Westworld” and will produce the upcoming HBO shows “Lovecraft Country” from Misha Green and executive producer Jordan Peele as well as “Demimonde,” which was written by Abrams. Bad Robot also produces the Hulu series “Castle Rock.”

Kelly is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment. Silvera is repped by UTA and Janklow & Nesbit Associates. Bad Robot is repped by CAA.

