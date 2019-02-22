×
KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous’ Cause of Death Released

By

Chris Burrous dead KTLA anchor
CREDIT: Courtesy of KTLA

An investigative report on KTLA anchor Chris Burrous has determined that his cause of death was attributed to methamphetamine toxicity, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Burrous, 43, was found unconscious at a motel in Glendale, Calif on December 27, and later died at the hospital. The death has been ruled as accidental.

The coroner’s report said that in addition to the Class A drug, “Other contributing factors include hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

Glendale police were contacted by a man who told them “an individual he was with had passed out and was possibly not breathing.” The man he was with administered CPR before Burrous was taken him to the hospital. The medical emergency occurred during a sexual encounter, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The well-known news anchor had been an regular face on KTLA since 2011, co-anchoring the weekend edition of KTLA Morning News as well as serving as a correspondent for other KTLA telecasts. He was also one of the reporters covering the state’s recent wildfires as well as the mass shooting at Thousand Oaks’ Borderline Bar & Grill. He was also known for his “Burrous Bites” segments on local restaurants.

Burrous is survived by his wife Mai Do-Burrous, a journalist whom he met while working at KGET, and their 9-year-old daughter.

