×

Chloe Sevigny, Alice Braga, Kid Cudi Star in Luca Guadagnino Series ‘We Are Who We Are’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
For Guadagnino casting story
CREDIT: Courtesy HBO

Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi, Jack Dylan Grazer and Tom Mercier, who made a splash as the lead of Berlin Golden Bear-winner “Synonymes,” are among the key cast announced by HBO for Luca Guadagnino’s first TV series, “We Are Who We Are.”

The “Call Me by Your Name” director is set to start shooting this month on the eight-part HBO-Sky original, which centers on a group of American teenagers living on a U.S. military base in Italy. 

Other cast members with main roles are singer-songwriter Jordan Kristine Seamon, actor Spence Moore II (“Five Points”), Corey Knight (“Nobodies,” “Not Black Enough”), Francesca Scorsese, Sebastiano Pigazzi, and Ben Taylor, who are all young U.S. artists. British stage actress Faith Alabi also stars.

Guadagnino is serving as showrunner and director on “We Are Who We Are,” which HBO described as a coming-of-age story about two American youths that looks at “friendship, first love and all the unknowns of being a teenager.” The cabler added that it “could happen anywhere, but in this case, happens to be in this little slice of America in Italy.”

In May, Guadagnino told Variety that the lead characters are two 14-year-olds, a boy and a girl named Fraser Wilson and Caitlin Harper. The two become close amid their posse of teenage friends, who think they’re a couple. But Fraser is experiencing confusing feelings about his identity and develops an innocent romantic connection with an older soldier.

Production was meant to start earlier but ran into a snag when the U.S. Defense Department refused permission to shoot at the Caserma Ederle U.S. military base in Vicenza, northern Italy, after reading the script, sources said. That forced shooting to relocate to a former center for migrants in Padua, which has become a stand-in for the U.S. army base.

“We Are Who We Are” is being produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside, with international sales handled by Wildside’s parent company, Fremantle.

More TV

  • Bert and Ernie

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt and 'Sesame Street' Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, “Sesame Street,” conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B veterans Earth, Wind and Fire have been selected as the 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees. The kudos will be handed out Dec. 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The award to “Sesame Street” marks the first time the prestigious laurel [...]

  • Ben Whishaw Mary Poppins

    Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw Among 12 Joining 'Fargo' Season 4 Cast

    FX has announced that Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman and Ben Whishaw will be joining the cast of “Fargo” for its upcoming fourth season. The cabler previously announced that comedian Chris Rock would also be jumping aboard the hit limited series in a lead role. Season 4 of “Fargo” is set to air in 2020. Schwartzman [...]

  • MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - "Toldja"

    'Agents of SHIELD' to End With Season 7 at ABC

    The Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, Variety has confirmed. “Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” a message posted on the show’s official Twitter account read. “Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date.” The series [...]

  • Lily Neumeyer

    MTV Ups Lily Neumeyer to Executive Vice President of Development

    Viacom-owned MTV has promoted Lily Neumeyer to executive vice president of development from senior vice president of development for MTV and VH1. She will now oversee the unscripted development slate and strategy for MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo and MTV Studios, reporting to president of entertainment Nina Diaz. “Lily is a creative force of nature and [...]

  • For Guadagnino casting story

    Chloe Sevigny, Alice Braga, Kid Cudi Star in Luca Guadagnino Series 'We Are Who We Are'

    Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi, Jack Dylan Grazer and Tom Mercier, who made a splash as the lead of Berlin Golden Bear-winner “Synonymes,” are among the key cast announced by HBO for Luca Guadagnino’s first TV series, “We Are Who We Are.” The “Call Me by Your Name” director is set to start [...]

  • Friends Final Episode Streaming Wars

    Why Consumers Are Already Losing in the Streaming Wars

    Big media has inadvertently come up with a way to lasso cord-cutters. As Walt Disney, NBCUniversal and AT&T’s WarnerMedia work furiously to stand out in the streaming-video arena, they are betting heavily on something that rivals like Netflix and Amazon can’t produce: decades of hit TV series to which the old-school entertainment companies ultimately control [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad