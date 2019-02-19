‘Childrens Hospital’ Team Reunites at Netflix for Comedy Series ‘Medical Police’

The team behind the Adult Swim series “Childrens Hospital” has come back together at Netflix.

The streamer has ordered 10 thirty-minute episodes of a new scripted series called “Medical Police,” which is written and executive produced by Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern, David Wain. In addition to his onscreen role, Corddry created “Childrens Hospital,” with Stern and Wain co-developing it for television with him. Johnson was a writer and co-executive producer on the series.

“Childrens Hospital” stars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel will star in the new series, with fellow former “Childrens Hospital” cast members Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, Corddry, and Ken Marino set in recurring guest star roles.

In “Medical Police,” two American physicians (Hayes and Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, discover a civilization-threatening virus and are recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Warner Horizon Scripted Television will produce. Wain will direct in addition to writing and executive producing, with Bill Benz also directing.

“Childrens Hospital” began as a web series on TheWB.com before being picked up by Adult Swim. The show ran for nearly 100 15-minute episodes across seven seasons. It also picked up four Emmy Awards during its run, including multiple wins in the short form series category and a win for Corddry for best actor in a short form comedy series.

