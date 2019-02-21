Chicago Police: Jussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was ‘Dissatisfied With His Salary’

Chicago Police officials asserted Thursday that actor Jussie Smollett set up a hate crime hoax on Jan. 28 because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox series “Empire.”
Police are holding a news conference to discuss the case that has made international headlines amid Smollett’s continued insistence that he was the victim of a vicious attack and he had no involvement in staging the incident. Smollett surrendered to police Thursday morning and will be charged today with filing a false police report.
More to come…
