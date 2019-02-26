×
‘Chicago PD,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ & ‘Chicago Fire’ Renewed at NBC

NBC has picked up all three of the “Chicago” shows for next season, the broadcaster announced Tuesday.

NBC moved the three Dick Wolf shows to Wednesday nights this season, forming a potent programming block that has proved a winner in total viewers each night the three shows have aired original episodes.

“We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. “The ‘Chicago’ franchise is a lynchpin of our schedule and we’re thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters.”

All three shows are produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

Chicago Med,” currently in its fourth season, is executive produced by Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Waxman, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. “Chicago Fire,” currently in its seventh season, is executive produced by Wolf, Haas, Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Brandt, Forney, and Jankowski. “Chicago P.D.,” currently in its sixth season, is executive produced by Wolf, Rick Eid, Jankowski, Haas, Arthur W. Forney, and Eriq La Salle.

Wolf is best known for spearheading the “Law & Order” franchise at NBC. “Law & Order: SVU,” currently the last series in the franchise still on the air, recently aired its 450th episode. Back in September, NBC gave a straight-to-series order to new installment “Law & Order: Hate Crimes.” Wolf also launched the drama “FBI” on CBS back in the fall, with a potential spinoff–“FBI: Most Wanted”–receiving a series commitment at CBS in January. A backdoor pilot will air this spring.

 

