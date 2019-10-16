×

Chespirito Media Universe in Development from Grupo Chespirito, Thr3 Media Group

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roberto Gomez Bolanos Mexican actor Roberto Gomez Bolanos, alias "Chespirito," attends a meeting with Peru's President Alan Garcia, not in picture, at the government palace in LimaPeru Mexico Chespirito, Lima, Peru
CREDIT: Martin Mejia/AP/Shutterstock

Mexican production companies Grupo Chespirito and Thr3 Media Group have come to terms on a deal to co-produce multi-media content and create the Chespirito Media Universe based on the characters and world of Mexico and Latin America’s most iconic TV creator, director, producer and actor, Chespirito.

Thr3 Media Group was launched in January 2018 by Grupo Telefilms executives Tomás Darcyl, Ricardo Costianovsky and former Televisa vice-president Bruce Boren to create high-commercial value content for Spanish-speaking markets in film, TV, VOD and other digital platforms.

Chespirito, real name Roberto Gómez Bolaños, created, wrote, produced and starred in iconic series “El Chavo del Ocho” from 1971-1980. He first gained recognition in the ‘60s for his performances in the era-defining series “Los Supergenios de la Mesa Cuadrada,” and went on to find further success in films and series such as “El Chapulín Colorado,” “La Chicharra, Chespirito,” and “El Chanfle.”

The Chespirito canon includes more than 100 well known characters ripe for exploitation, and it’s Thr3 and Grupo Chespirito’s intention to do so through TV, film, comics and more.

Chespirito Media Universe phase one will kick off with a bioseries based on the life and experiences of Gómez Bolaños, setting the groundwork for any future projects, fiction or factual, stemming from it.

There is also an animated feature currently in development at Grupo Chespirito, tentatively scheduled to go into production in 2020, now with Thr3 Media on board.

Grupo Chespirito was founded 15 years ago by Bolaños and his son Roberto Gómez Fernández to preserve the Chespirito legacy and promote his work to new generations of potential fans.

“We are talking primarily about two things,” Bruce, Thr3 Media Group CEO explained to Variety at Mipcom. “The first is to develop and design a cinematic universe based on the characters of Roberto that have grown and enjoyed stellar distribution and success worldwide due to the high level of production, the family values demonstrated and the type of comedy very easy to understand and resonates with all cultures.”

“When I would talk to my father about a doing a biography series or film before he died, he always expressed two concerns,” Gómez elaborated. “One: he didn’t like homages and was uncomfortable being recognized in that way while he was still alive. And two: he was uncompromising about the quality of his content. He would only except the absolute highest international level of quality, which at the time was difficult to achieve in Mexico.”

He went on to say, “When I met the team at Telefilms and Thr3 Media, I knew I’d found what we wanted. They are brave enough to meet the challenge of making this series, and any other future projects, as good as any production in the world.”

Tomás Darcyl, CEO of Grupo Telefilms, which has an exclusive agreement with Thr3 Media Group that will see them participating as a third party in the Chespirito Media Universe, said via press release: “With this ambitious universe, we are going to validate our position in the Latin American industry.  Telefilms’ vision today is to offer high demand content that audiences ask for every day. Chespirito’s biopic is a clear example.”

More TV

  • Roberto Gomez Bolanos Mexican actor Roberto

    Chespirito Media Universe in Development from Grupo Chespirito, Thr3 Media Group

    Mexican production companies Grupo Chespirito and Thr3 Media Group have come to terms on a deal to co-produce multi-media content and create the Chespirito Media Universe based on the characters and world of Mexico and Latin America’s most iconic TV creator, director, producer and actor, Chespirito. Thr3 Media Group was launched in January 2018 by [...]

  • Bastian-and-Fabienne_2btube-Office-1

    2btube Adds Lacoproductora to Facebook, YouTube Originals Alliances

    CANNES —  Fast-driving from a huge digital media publishing base into the creation and production of premium content for global platforms and beyond, top Spanish-language digital native media group 2btube has clinched a wide-ranging production partnership with José Miguel Contreras’ Madrid-based Lacoproductora. The deal comes fast on the heels of 2btube’s production alliance with Facebook [...]

  • LA-CHICA-QUE-LIMPIA-PICTURE

    Spain's Fasten Films Nabs Remake Rights to Argentine Series 'The Cleaning Lady' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based company Fasten Films has optioned Spanish and Portuguese adaptation rights to Argentine suspense series “La chica que limpia” (“The Cleaning Lady”). The deal was negotiated with Argentine distributors RM Vistar and GlowStar, who jointly handle the format’s international sales. A Mexican remake of the series is being produced by Turner Latin America, alongside BTF [...]

  • Motiv: Max ConzeFoto: © ProSiebenSat.1/Martin SaumweberDieses

    ProSiebenSat.1 Boss Max Conze Unfazed By the Invasion of the Digital Streaming Giants

    Max Conze, CEO of German broadcast company ProSiebenSat.1 since June last year, appeared relatively relaxed about the prospect of the coming invasion of new digital players like Disney Plus into his territory when speaking to journalists at TV market and conference Mipcom in Cannes Tuesday. “Disney Plus will not lock away all their content,” he [...]

  • Irmaos Freitas

    Amazon Prime Video takes Turner’s ‘Freitas Brothers’

    CANNES — In yet another – and significant – Latin America distribution deal for the now highly active OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video has acquired Brazilian and pan-Spanish-speaking Latin American SVOD rights to Turner Latin America’s highly anticipated “Freitas Brothers.” The announcement was made late Tuesday by Turner Latin America at Cannes Mipcom TV and [...]

  • Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker,

    Nonsense Ellen DeGeneres Question Derails an Otherwise Substantive Democratic Debate (Column)

    The fourth Democratic debate was dangerously close to being substantive. For almost three (3!) hours, the twelve (12!) candidates onstage tackled questions on foreign policy, reproductive rights, health care, gun control, big tech, and the opioid crisis. While the other debates — and indeed, the entire 2016 presidential campaign — have been marked by meme-able [...]

  • Pictured (l-r): Doug Jones as Lieutenant

    Mipcom Roundup: E4 Buys 'Star Trek: Discovery'; All3Media Sells Drama Package

    In Variety’s fourth Mipcom roundup, E4 buys U.K. linear rights to “Star Trek: Discovery,” All3Media sells drama package to Pickbox Now, African broadcasters buy 800 hours of content from BBC Studios, France’s Serieclub acquires offbeat Norwegian comedy, ZDF and Red Balloon team for young adult book adaptation, and Viacom and Youku partner on kids’ animation. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad