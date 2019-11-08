×

‘Chernobyl’: Walking the Fine Line of Production Design on the Hit HBO and Sky Show

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kalpesh Lathigra

It’s been a busy few months for Luke Hull, a production designer on “Chernobyl.” Fresh from landing an Emmy for his work on the HBO and Sky hit series, he has been named one of BAFTA and Netflix’s Breakthrough Brits, a cohort of standout talent who get a year of mentoring and have their burgeoning careers fast-tracked.

The National Film & TV School graduate tells Variety about becoming obsessed with “Chernobyl.” “When you read a script like this, you say instinctively, ‘I want to be a part of that,’” he said. “What I did think was how much of this is real? Then when you start your own research, you realize it’s more real than you can imagine and worse beyond. Everyone, as they joined, became obsessed.”

Moving the show’s art department to Lithuania, and being in closer proximity to the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Soviet Union’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, ramped up the pressure to get it right. “Suddenly, it had another layer of importance because the people there had either lived through it or been affected by it, and it was a big part of their history,” Hull said.

Getting the look of the series right involved watching Russian- and Western-made films and then, ultimately, emulating neither. “What came across to me was [that] the Western ones had a parody vibe and the Russian ones had a nostalgia feeling,” Hull said. “We wanted to make something that made you feel sick in a way, made you feel awkward and uneasy, to convey the story.”

The research involved meeting personnel who played a part in the cleanup and even contacting the company behind the Joker robot that was used in the cleanup process and that appears in the series. While the costumes and fabrics were obsessed over, and the team at one point even considered shooting on Russian lenses, Hull said he “never pushed to make something look just right” in terms of production design. He added: “With any project I do, I’m very into sets that don’t look like museum pieces. They shouldn’t look like a pastiche of a period.”

Tonally the team was conscious of not making a disaster movie and not making a “Die Hard” film, which meant walking a fine line. “There were always points where you could step either side of that line, where it either becomes gratuitous or self-indulgent or commercial actually, because the material is quite rich in terms of visual potential….That was a constant dialogue,” Hull said.

He admitted that landing the Emmy – one of a haul for the Sister-produced series – was a “shock” in a strong field. “We had the ‘Game of Thrones’ team behind us and they were quite excited, so we wondered if they knew something,” he said.

Turns out they didn’t.

More TV

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Tiffany Haddish’s 'Black Mitzvah' Comedy Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date of Tiffany Haddish’s new comedy special and Amazon Studios’s “The Wilds” gets additional cast members. CASTING  Amazon Studios has announced additional series regulars for “The Wilds.” Rachel Griffiths (“Take Control”), David Sullivan (“Goliath”), Troy Winbush (“The Goldbergs”), Sophia Ali (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Sarah Pidgeon (“Gotham”), Jenna [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    ‘BH90210’ Will Not Return for Second Season on Fox

    The “Beverly Hills, 90210” reunion is officially over. Fox has confirmed that its brief return to the 90210 via the six-episode summer event series “BH90210” is all fans are going to get. “BH90210” saw original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all [...]

  • HORRIBLE-HISTORIES-THE-MOVIE-ROTTEN-ROMANS-Sebastian-Croft-as-Atti-

    Altitude Forms Producing Partnership With Jason Lust’s Soluble Fish

    Altitude Film Entertainment and Los Angeles-based producer Jason Lust’s Soluble Fish Productions have inked a producing partnership to develop high-end family films and television projects. The partnership marks the British independent production, international sales and distribution company’s first venture into the U.S. market. Lust is very experienced in the family space having produced the “Peter [...]

  • D'Arcy Carden

    D'Arcy Carden in Talks to Star in 'A League of Their Own' Series at Amazon

    “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden is in negotiations for a starring role in Amazon’s series adaptation of “A League of Their Own.” The project was first announced in March 2018. According to sources, Amazon has given it a pilot order. “Broad City” alum Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham are attached to write and executive [...]

  • Dollface Review

    TV Review: 'Dollface'

    “Dollface” seems designed to be Instagrammed. The series, about a pack of Angeleno women reaffirming their connection after one (“2 Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings) took years away from friendships to hang out with her now-ex-boyfriend, has the aesthetics of influencer culture and the ethos of a trend piece about the popularity of “squads.” The [...]

  • John CristNashville Comedy Festival, Nashville, USA

    Netflix Shelves Christian Comedian's Special Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Netflix has put on hold a planned standup special from Christian comedian John Crist, a spokesperson for the streamer has confirmed. The special had been scheduled to launch on Thanksgiving, however, a report published by Christian publication Charisma News on Wednesday, in which five women came forward accusing the comedian of sexually exploitative behavior and harassment, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad