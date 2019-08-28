×
Julie Plec Sets Netflix Series Inspired by Amy Chozick Book 'Chasing Hillary'

Julie Plec
CREDIT: Courtesy of Julie Plec

In a competitive situation, Netflix has given a series order to a drama series inspired by Amy Chozick’s best-selling book “Chasing Hillary.”

Julie Plec will write and executive produce the series along with Chozick. Titled “The Girls on the Bus,” the series is inspired largely by the chapter of the same name from “Chasing Hillary.” It will center on four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way.

According to an individual with knowledge of the series, it will not focus on Hillary Clinton or the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions, with Plec executive producing under her My So-Called Company banner. Both companies are currently under overall deals with Warner Bros. Television, which will produce the series.

Plec most recently created and serves as executive producer on the CW series “Legacies.” She is also an executive producer on fellow CW show “Roswell, New Mexico,” for which she directed the pilot. She is perhaps best known for creating and showrunning the popular shows “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” both of which served as precursors to “Legacies.”

She is repped by Management 360 and Felker Toczek.

This also marks the latest in a seemingly never-ending string of series orders for Berlanti and Schechter. Berlanti Productions currently has the six “Arrow”-verse shows on CW along with “Riverdale,” “Katy Keene,” and “All American.” The company also produces “Blindspot” for NBC, “God Friended Me” at CBS,” “Prodigal Son” for Fox, “You” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” at Netflix, and “Stargirl,” “Titans,” and “Doom Patrol” for DC Universe.

