Tribune and Charter Reach Carriage Deal, Ending Blackout for 6 Million Subscribers

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Tribune Tower
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tribune Media stations and WGN America have been restored on Charter Communications cable systems after the sides came to terms on a new carriage deal covering 33 stations and WGN America.

Tribune stations went dark shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 after the sides failed to reach an agreement against a Dec. 31 expiration deadline, which was extended by 48 hours on New Year’s Eve. The blackout affected such large markets as New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement that will return Tribune Broadcasting’s local television stations and WGN America to Spectrum customers and Tribune’s viewers,” the sides said in a joint statement.

The shutdown spread across 27 markets and about 6 million subscribers in Charter’s footprint.

