×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Charmed’ Showrunner Exits, Craig Shapiro & Elizabeth Kruger Board Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out" -- Image Number: CMD102a_0011.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel, Madeleine Mantock as Macy and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Dean Buscher

The CW’s reboot of “Charmed” is changing showrunners.

Variety has learned that Carter Covington has stepped down as showrunner on the series, which has already been renewed for a second season. Husband and wife team Craig Shapiro and Elizabeth Kruger have been brought on to helm the series going forward.

Shapiro and Kruger are currently under an overall deal at CBS Television Studios, which produces “Charmed.” The team previously co-created the CBS series “Salvation” along with Matt Weaver and served as co-showrunners. They also executive produced and served as co-showrunners on the CBS series “Extant” starring Halle Berry. In addition, they co-created USA Network series “Necessary Roughness” and ran the writers room on Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce.” Their other credits include “Bull,” “Pan Am,” and “Miami Medical.” They are repped by UTA.

The rebooted “Charmed” stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Howard Owens serve as executive producers. The first season finale will air this spring.

The series has proven popular for The CW and currently ranks as one of its more popular series. Season to date, the show is averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers per episode in Live+7.

“Charmed” was one of 10 CW shows to get new season pick ups back in January. Since then, it has been announced that both “Arrow” and “Supernatural” will end after next season. “Arrow’s” eighth and final season will consist of 10 episodes while “Supernatural’s” 15th and final season will consist of 20. Prior to that, it was announced that “Jane the Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” would end after their seasons that are currently airing.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More TV

  • Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

    'Charmed' Showrunner Exits, Craig Shapiro & Elizabeth Kruger Board Series

    The CW’s reboot of “Charmed” is changing showrunners. Variety has learned that Carter Covington has stepped down as showrunner on the series, which has already been renewed for a second season. Husband and wife team Craig Shapiro and Elizabeth Kruger have been brought on to helm the series going forward. Shapiro and Kruger are currently [...]

  • Apple TV Plus Reese Witherspoon Jennifer

    What We Know About 'Amazing Stories' And Other Shows Coming to Apple TV+

    Viewers got a sneak peek of upcoming shows coming to Apple TV+, Apple’s newly unveiled streaming service, during the company’s live-streamed event in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday. The stars and creators of the most highly anticipated projects like Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” and “The Morning Show” from Reese Witherspoon appeared on stage to reveal more [...]

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01

    Richard Gere Series 'MotherFatherSon' Sold to Multiple Territories

    BBC Studios, the British public broadcaster’s commercial arm, has announced a raft of territory sales for Richard Gere starrer “MotherFatherSon,” a drama series written by Tom Rob Smith, Emmy-nominated for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The show will screen Tuesday at Series Mania, France, in the International Panorama section. Buyers for the eight-part thriller include [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Special'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix releases a trailer for “Special,” and Wrestlemania’s main event will be a women’s match, a first in WWE history. FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming 15-minute comedy show “Special.” Ryan O’Connell stars in the semi-autobiographical series about life as a gay man with cerebral palsy. The series is [...]

  • Apple Event: Everything We Learned From

    Everything We Learned From Today's Apple Event

    After revealing new services in news, finance, and gaming, Apple CEO Tim Cook kept the biggest, most anticipated announcement until last. Cook, along with heads of worldwide video programming Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and a whole group of Apple’s creative talents, presented the company’s new Apple TV+ streaming service, which is slated to [...]

  • Lauren Whitney

    Miramax President of TV Lauren Whitney Exits to Join Spyglass Media Group

    Lauren Whitney, the president of television for Miramax, is leaving the company, Variety has learned. She will now become the president of television for Spyglass Media Group effective April 1. The news comes less than two years after Whitney first joined Miramax. There, she oversaw the studio’s television development, in addition to “Spy City,” produced by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad