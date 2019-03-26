‘Charmed’ Showrunner Exits, Craig Shapiro & Elizabeth Kruger Board Series

The CW’s reboot of “Charmed” is changing showrunners.

Variety has learned that Carter Covington has stepped down as showrunner on the series, which has already been renewed for a second season. Husband and wife team Craig Shapiro and Elizabeth Kruger have been brought on to helm the series going forward.

Shapiro and Kruger are currently under an overall deal at CBS Television Studios, which produces “Charmed.” The team previously co-created the CBS series “Salvation” along with Matt Weaver and served as co-showrunners. They also executive produced and served as co-showrunners on the CBS series “Extant” starring Halle Berry. In addition, they co-created USA Network series “Necessary Roughness” and ran the writers room on Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce.” Their other credits include “Bull,” “Pan Am,” and “Miami Medical.” They are repped by UTA.

The rebooted “Charmed” stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Howard Owens serve as executive producers. The first season finale will air this spring.

The series has proven popular for The CW and currently ranks as one of its more popular series. Season to date, the show is averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers per episode in Live+7.

“Charmed” was one of 10 CW shows to get new season pick ups back in January. Since then, it has been announced that both “Arrow” and “Supernatural” will end after next season. “Arrow’s” eighth and final season will consist of 10 episodes while “Supernatural’s” 15th and final season will consist of 20. Prior to that, it was announced that “Jane the Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” would end after their seasons that are currently airing.