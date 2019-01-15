×
‘Charmed’ Casts Jimmy Tatro and Scott Porter (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Jimmy Tatro and Scott Porter have been cast in an upcoming episode of the first season of the CW’s “Charmed,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Tatro, who is best known for “American Vandal” and a recent stint on the second season of “The Guest Book,” will guest star as a “bad boy” angel named Gideon, while Porter (“Friday Night Lights,” “The Good Wife,” “Hart of Dixie”) will guest star as “good guy” angel Levi.

Gideon and Levi are a brother duo from a show within the show — a 1990s TV drama called “Heaven’s Vice” — on which they are tasked with saving mankind from the devil and his minions. Through a “magical mix-up,” they cross over into the real world and arrive in Hilltown via a portal, understandably confused and “quite the handful” for the sisters.

This episode is set to air in the spring, towards the end of the show’s first season.

Charmed,” which was created by Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin and Jennie Snyder Urman, stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. O’Toole, Rardin, Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, and Carter Covington serve as executive producers.

Tatro is represented by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Porter is represented by the Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

