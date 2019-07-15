×

Missing ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Charles Levin’s Body Believed to be Found

By

Charles Levin Obit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety

Oregon authorities believe they have found the body of the missing “Seinfeld” actor Charles Levin. He was 70 years old.

According to Associated Press, Levin’s son reported the actor missing from Grants Pass on July 8. On July 12, search and rescue teams determined a search area in a remote area northeast of Selma with an emergency cellphone ping. Troopers found Levin’s car, with the remains of his dog inside. “[Levin was] almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear,” said Grants Pass public safety in a news release. The search and rescue teams later found what they believed to be Levin’s body in the surrounding are.

Oregon police said in a statement that there is a “high probability” the remains are Levin’s, but they are waiting on a medical examiner for identification.

Levin played a mohel, who performs the Jewish ceremonial circumcision, in the 1993 Seinfeld episode “The Bris.” In the episode, Levin’s character accidentally cuts Jerry’s finger. He also appeared on the television shows “Alice,” “The Twilight Zone,” ″Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.,” and ″Night Court.”

His movie credits include “Annie Hall,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “Manhattan,” and “The Golden Child.”

He moved to Grants Pass, Ore. after retiring from acting in the late 1990s.

 

