Iconic Aussie Soap ‘Neighbours’ to Get Spinoff Series

Channel 5 has greenlit a spinoff of the iconic Aussie soap “Neighbours,” which has been on the air in the U.K. since the mid-1980s. The show launched the careers of Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

Neighbours: Erinsborough High” will be a five-episode series that will play on My5, Channel 5’s on-demand service. The platform has been stocking up on Australian drama in recent times, buying shows such as “Bloom” from Sony and “Pulse” from ABC Commercial.

Fremantle will produce and distribute the “Neighbours” spinoff series. The show will follow what goes on behind the school gates of Erinsborough High during exam period, with the disappearance of one of the Year 12 students (seniors in American parlance) sparking revelations.

The storyline will run in parallel to the linear show on Channel 5 and will feature well-known characters from the hit TV show as well as new faces.

RTL-owned producer and distributor Fremantle and Channel 5 sealed a new deal for the Aussie soap in 2017 after lengthy talks that had at one point threatened to see “Neighbours” taken off British screens after more than three decades. The new agreement included a larger number of episodes per year as well as specials.

