Channel 4 Buys Comedy Central’s ‘The Other Two’ as Viacom Seals International Sales Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Jon Pack/Comedy Central

Channel 4 has snapped up Comedy Central U.S. series “The Other Two” as Viacom International Studios sealed a raft of international deals for its shows at MipTV in Cannes.

The series stars Drew Tarver as a 28-year-old struggling actor and Heléne Yorke as his 30-year-old sister. As the two work toward finding themselves, their lives are upended when their 13-year-old brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), becomes incredibly famous overnight. Comedy Central recently greenlit a second season of the show. In the U.K. it will play on Channel 4’s youth-skewed E4 channel.

It is the second recent deal between Viacom International Studios and Channel 4 after the U.K. broadcaster bought several Awesomeness TV titles for its All4 service.

Viacom announced a slew of international deals as the MipTV market in Cannes entered its second day. Dutch pay-TV platform Ziggo has snagged two seasons of Awesomeness TV’s brand new supernatural thriller “Light as a Feather,” and “Zac & Mia,” for launch on its SVOD service. In France, Lagardere has bought both shows for its Elle Girl TV channel.

Also in France, commercial broadcaster TF1 has acquired Nickelodeon preschool series and Spin Master co-production “Abby Hatcher.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Norway’s largest commercial broadcaster, TV2, has acquired MTV reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” for its SVOD platform, TV2 Sumo.

“With a sales slate brimming with new shows spanning Viacom’s portfolio of global brands, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and now Awesomeness, now more than ever, we are incredibly proud to offer something for every audience and every schedule,” said Lauren Marriott, VP international content sales, Viacom International Studios.

