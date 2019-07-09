×

U.K.’s Channel 4 Expects to Lose Up to 270 Staffers Because of Relocation Out of London

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Mahon
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

As many as nine out of 10 staff members at Channel 4 who are being asked to move to the British broadcaster’s new national headquarters and other satellite offices outside London are expected to quit rather than relocate this fall, chief executive Alex Mahon said Tuesday. That would mean the loss of about 270 employees – whose jobs the channel has already begun trying to fill – out of an overall payroll of 800.

The broadcaster is moving several of its operations from London in October, predominantly to a new national headquarters in Leeds, in northern England, but also to new hubs opening in Bristol in the west and Glasgow in Scotland. Channel 4 has committed to spending half of its programming budget outside of London, the traditional base for U.K. producers.

“There are about 300 Channel 4 jobs moving outside London – and about 3,000 jobs we expect to support in the wider creative community,” Mahon told a British parliamentary committee Tuesday. “We have always expected that, of the people that are offered for their role to move to elsewhere, we would have a fairly high degree of people who would not be able to take that up offer, or wouldn’t choose to.”

Related

She said that when fellow pubcaster the BBC moved some of its operations to Salford, also in northern England, the attrition rate was 70%. Channel 4 has sought advice from the BBC, she said.

“We have always expected to be in the 70-90% range….So we are making redundancies and re-hiring in the nations and regions,” Mahon said, referring to Scotland, Wales and other parts of the U.K.

Generous severance packages and associated costs with the staff departures are likely to hit about £50 million ($62 million). As few as 30 staff could end up relocating outside London. Mahon said the upheaval had pros and cons. “The cons are a loss of experienced staff within Channel 4 and a loss of colleagues we wouldn’t want to depart,” she said. “The pros are we are able to hire people already based in the nations and regions.”

Mahon said several unspecified senior staffers whom she had expected to depart are staying. She herself will remain based in London, but will spend 20-25% of her time in Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow. “I have an expectation on all my executives to travel there, too,” she said.

Channel 4’s moves will coincide with the U.K. leaving the European Union, assuming the latest Brexit date of October 31 holds. ITV and others have warned of a Brexit shock for the TV ad market, which Mahon acknowledged, but she said that it would not affect the relocation. It could, however, have a wider-reaching impact on Channel 4. “If there was a massive knock to the advertising market, we’ve got to look at all cost lines in the business,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • AMC Promotes Two Non-Fiction and Alternative

    AMC Promotes Two Non-Fiction and Alternative Programming Execs

    AMC has promoted two key execs in its its non-fiction and alternative programming group, which develops unscripted content for AMC, BBC America and SundanceTV. Marco Bresaz has been promoted to senior vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming, while Kelly Nash has been upped to the role of vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming.  [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi

    Why Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi Is Luring A-List Talent

    “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua met with Jeffrey Katzenberg in late 2016, shortly after the presidential election, for an early-morning breakfast session on Los Angeles’ Westside. Katzenberg, passionate about how younger generations consume shows and movies, wanted to talk about a new concept of entertainment: short-form, highly produced shows and movies that viewers would watch [...]

  • The Society

    'The Society' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Get ready for more of “The Society.” Netflix has renewed the drama series for a second season. Series creator Chris Keyser will return as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2, with Marc Webb also returning as executive producer. The second season will go into production later this year for a 2020 launch date on [...]

  • Democratic Debates

    CNN's Live Draw Likely to Add Drama to Democrat Debate Coverage

    CNN faces a split vote on an unorthodox effort it will undertake to harness interest in its coming broadcast of the next round of Democratic debates. In a non-traditional maneuver, the AT&T-owned cable-news outlet intends to conduct a “live draw” July 18 in primetime that will determine on which of two nights various Democratic candidates [...]

  • Richmond Shepard

    Richmond Shepard, Celebrated as 'The World's Oldest Mime,' Dies at 90

    Richmond Shepard, one of America’s foremost practitioners and proponents of the art of mime, died in Manhattan July 2 at age 90. Shepard’s family announced his passing with an unusual request: “In lieu of flowers, Richmond has requested a moment of noise.” Although he was most famous as a mime — and received fresh notoriety [...]

  • Oscar Jaenada

    Amazon Nabs Conquistador Series ‘Hernan’ for Spain and Latin America

    Amazon Prime has picked up Spanish and Latin American streaming rights to “Hernan,” the much-anticipated Spanish conquistador series produced by Spain’s Onza Entertainment and Mexico’s Dopamine, a Salinas Group company. The OTT giant plans to bow the eight-episode series later this year, in time to mark the 500th anniversary of the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad