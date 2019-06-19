×
'Chambers' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

CHAMBERS
CREDIT: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Netflix has canceled the drama series “Chambers” after one season.

The series followed a teenager who gets a heart transplant and becomes consumed with the mystery surrounding her donor. The series starred Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay, Sarah Mezzanotte, and Griffin Powell-Arcand. Leah Rachel created the series in addition to serving as showrunner. She executive produced along with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale, and Stephen Gaghan.

“’Chambers’ will not return for a second season,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”

The series failed to generate much love from critics, garnering just a 41% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote, “‘Chambers,’ Netflix’s new horror series, doesn’t have much going for it — it’s a grody, nasty piece of work, a story that would at least be endurable if it were the under-ninety-minute movie it seems to want to be.”

