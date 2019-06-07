×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Central Park Five Prosecutor Dropped by Longtime Book Publisher

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Linda Fairstein

The Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein has been dropped by her book publisher following the release of Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” miniseries, her spokesperson confirmed to the AP on Friday.

The former prosecutor began publishing novels in the mid ’90s, several years after she oversaw the wrongful conviction of five teens of color for the rape of a Central Park jogger. She has authored more than 20 best-selling crime novels, and her most recent book, “Blood Oath,” was published in March. Fairstein also won the International Thriller Writers Silver Bullet Award in 2010 and the Nero Wolfe Award for Excellence in Crime Writing in 2008.

More than 125,000 people have signed an online petition at Change.org calling for retailers to stop selling Fairstein’s books, and the hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein has been gaining popularity on Twitter.

Following the renewed outcry against the case spurred by “When They See Us,” Fairstein has received major public backlash. On Wednesday, she resigned from the board of her alma mater Vassar College and the board of Safe Horizon, a nonprofit victim assistance organization.

The prosecutor is portrayed by Felicity Huffman on the Netflix series, and she repeatedly refers to the boys as “animals.” The series, which premiered last week, dramatizes the teens’ wrongful arrest, rape conviction and the consequences that follow.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More TV

  • LOS ANGELES - JUNE 6: (L-R)

    Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Perform Their 'This is Us' Song (Watch)

    It wasn’t an accident of event location scouting that Thursday night’s “for your consideration” program touting NBC’s “This is Us” was held in what is usually a concert venue, the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre in the Hollywood hills. Although the panel discussion with the cast was the main draw for some attendees, for others it [...]

  • Linda Fairstein

    Central Park Five Prosecutor Dropped by Longtime Book Publisher

    The Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein has been dropped by her book publisher following the release of Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” miniseries, her spokesperson confirmed to the AP on Friday. The former prosecutor began publishing novels in the mid ’90s, several years after she oversaw the wrongful conviction of five teens of [...]

  • Italy's Mediaset Expands, Moves Base to

    Italy's Mediaset Expands, Moves Base to Amsterdam

    Mediaset, the Milan-based broadcaster founded by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is expanding its scope by moving its base to Amsterdam and setting up a pan-European media company, MediaForEurope, that will operate in Italy, Spain and Germany. MediaForEurope will merge Mediaset Italy and Mediaset Spain, and include the company’s recently acquired 9.6% stake in [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey Ava DuVernay

    Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay 'When They See Us' FYSee Event to Air on Netflix and OWN

    Oprah Winfrey is jumping in on the “When They See Us” conversation. The legendary talk show host will moderate two panels related to the Netflix show to close out the streamer’s Emmy FYSee showcase. Both conversations will be recorded to premiere on Netflix and OWN on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    How 'Leaving Neverland' Upended TV's Michael Jackson Anniversary Plans

    More than a year ago, the producers at Big Fish Entertainment — the company behind A&E’s hit “Live P.D.” — started talking about ways to create a program timed to the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. Surely interest would be high, given the King of Pop’s musical legacy and the circumstances of his untimely [...]

  • Lisa Vanderpump

    Lisa Vanderpump Exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 9 Seasons

    Lisa Vanderpump has officially called it quits on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” sources tell Variety. Vanderpump has been a mainstay of the show since the beginning, but will likely now focus her efforts towards her other Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules.” She had previously told the Daily Mail that she would not be [...]

  • Access Hollywood Logo

    'Access' Lays Off Multiple Veteran Producers

    “Access” and “Access Live” have laid off multiple long-serving producers in both New York and Los Angeles, Variety has learned from sources. “Access” — formerly “Access Hollywood” — has let go supervising music producer Nancy Harrison and senior news producer Christine Fahey,  along with supervising producers Ryan Patterson and Adam Jordan and crew coordinator Steve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad