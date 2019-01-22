×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anthony Scaramucci Light on Trump Talk in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthony Scaramucci to participate in the second season of BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a two-night premiere event Monday, Jan. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Tuesday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS ÃÂ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Mary Kouw

CBS reality show “Big Brother” loves to tell its audience to “expect the unexpected,” but things went pretty much according to the assumed with Anthony Scaramucci on the second season premiere of the celebrity edition of the show.

Right from his introductory package, Scaramucci had to acknowledge he was fired from the White House, “for using a few curse words.” And just as quickly, he noted that he still speaks to Donald Trump “probably once or twice a month” and “still gets along with the president.” He admitted he is usually the one to call Trump, rather than the other way around, and that “a portion of the public probably dislikes me because of my Trump support, but I had a great time.”

Once he was in the house, alongside other houseguests such as Olympians Ryan Lochte and Lolo Jones, reality stars Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, NFL star Ricky Williams, WWE star Natalie Eva Marie and actors Jonathan Bennett and Joey Lawrence, Scaramucci couldn’t kick off the political talk right away. In a classic “but first” moment from the show, host Julie Chen-Moonves threw them into a head of household competition to find a power pair.

“I’m not loving that there is a twist on day one,” Scaramucci said. “One of the great things about risk management is when you understand you downside you can protect it. In this house you can’t figure out what your downside is so I’m a little worried.”

Comedian Tom Green couldn’t help but note how both he and Scaramucci had been previously fired by the president, though (for Green it came during the second season of “Celebrity Apprentice”) and he joked that Trump was so angry when he fired him, his hair flipped and he “could see all of the wires and buttons underneath.”

Scaramucci is far from the only houseguest of the season who is bound to provide colorful commentary as episodes unfold, though, as the cast rounds out with Kato Kaelin and Dina Lohan.

The second part of the two-night “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” premiere airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More TV

  • Anthony Scaramucci to participate in the

    Anthony Scaramucci Light on Trump Talk in 'Celebrity Big Brother' Premiere

    CBS reality show “Big Brother” loves to tell its audience to “expect the unexpected,” but things went pretty much according to the assumed with Anthony Scaramucci on the second season premiere of the celebrity edition of the show. Right from his introductory package, Scaramucci had to acknowledge he was fired from the White House, “for [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Tyler Perry: 6 Lessons He Shared at NATPE's 'Living the Dream' Summit

    MIAMI — Tyler Perry took time out of his “Madea’s Farewell” live stage tour and spent his Martin Luther King Jr. holiday giving an inspiring speech to aspiring producers and students gathered here for the annual NATPE convention. Perry was the keynoter Monday at the conference’s first ever “Living the Dream: A Career in Content” session [...]

  • Megan Mullally70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals,

    Q&A: Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics While Hosting the SAG Awards

    Megan Mullally is funny. The “Will & Grace” star can also sing and dance. While she’s not picking up the Oscar hosting gig after the Kevin Hart fiasco, Mullally will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 when she makes her debut as the host of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Variety caught up with [...]

  • New England Patriots running back Sony

    CBS and Fox Cheer Big Turnout for NFL Conference Championships

    Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games were nail-biters that went into overtime and sent viewership into overdrive. CBS harvested a whopping 53.9 million viewers as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led his team to their third consecutive Super Bowl berth in a hard-fought primetime game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Viewership for the AFC [...]

  • RENT: Top L-R to Bottom L-R:

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 21, 2019: 'Rent,' 'Celebrity Big Brother'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Rent: Live” airs on Fox and “Celebrity Big Brother” returns for a second [...]

  • Black Monday: How Showtime Dusted Off

    'Black Monday': How Showtime Dusted Off An Old '80s Logo For Its New Comedy

    Cocaine’s a hell of a drug, but you’re not seeing things: That, indeed is Showtime’s old 1980s-era logo pasted all over marketing materials and promos for “Black Monday,” a tongue-in-cheek tale of the excesses exhibited by Wall Street traders in the lead-up to the stock market crash of 1987. The logo, which hasn’t been in [...]

  • 'Russian Doll' Review

    TV Review: 'Russian Doll'

    This is a particularly tricky review to write, but not because the merits of “Russian Doll” are at all ambiguous. On the contrary, the show is so striking and smart that I made a note to include it on my favorite TV shows of 2019 immediately after blowing through the season — which is saying [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad