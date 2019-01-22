Anthony Scaramucci Light on Trump Talk in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere

CBS reality show “Big Brother” loves to tell its audience to “expect the unexpected,” but things went pretty much according to the assumed with Anthony Scaramucci on the second season premiere of the celebrity edition of the show.

Right from his introductory package, Scaramucci had to acknowledge he was fired from the White House, “for using a few curse words.” And just as quickly, he noted that he still speaks to Donald Trump “probably once or twice a month” and “still gets along with the president.” He admitted he is usually the one to call Trump, rather than the other way around, and that “a portion of the public probably dislikes me because of my Trump support, but I had a great time.”

Once he was in the house, alongside other houseguests such as Olympians Ryan Lochte and Lolo Jones, reality stars Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, NFL star Ricky Williams, WWE star Natalie Eva Marie and actors Jonathan Bennett and Joey Lawrence, Scaramucci couldn’t kick off the political talk right away. In a classic “but first” moment from the show, host Julie Chen-Moonves threw them into a head of household competition to find a power pair.

“I’m not loving that there is a twist on day one,” Scaramucci said. “One of the great things about risk management is when you understand you downside you can protect it. In this house you can’t figure out what your downside is so I’m a little worried.”

Comedian Tom Green couldn’t help but note how both he and Scaramucci had been previously fired by the president, though (for Green it came during the second season of “Celebrity Apprentice”) and he joked that Trump was so angry when he fired him, his hair flipped and he “could see all of the wires and buttons underneath.”

Scaramucci is far from the only houseguest of the season who is bound to provide colorful commentary as episodes unfold, though, as the cast rounds out with Kato Kaelin and Dina Lohan.

The second part of the two-night “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” premiere airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS.