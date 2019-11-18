Cedric the Entertainer to Produce Multi-Cam Comedy in Development at CBS

“The Neighborhood” star Cedric the Entertainer is set to executive produce an untitled multi-camera project in the works at CBS, Variety has learned.

The series follows two young women who, after repeatedly being turned down by investors, hatch an outrageous plan to raise capital for their new sports app. According to sources, the project had been in development under the title “How to Be a White Guy,” with the two main characters recruiting a white man to pose as the CEO of their company.

The project hails from creators Adrienne Rose White and Aliee Chan, who will also executive produce along with co-writer Christopher Case. Eric Rhone of Cedric’s A Bird and a Bear Productions will also executive produce along with Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, David Martin, Jakob Markovits, and Aaron Brown of Avalon Entertainment. CBS Television Studios, where A Bird and a Bear currently has a development deal, will produce.

White and Chan have previously collaborated on shows such as “Quirky Female Protagonist,” “Perceptions,” and “Sh!T Happens.” Case’s past credits include “Mad About You,” “Spin City,” “Titus,” and “Legit.” He also co-created the show “Sin City Saints” and created “Retired at 35.”

In addition to his starring role in the CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” Cedric is known for his performances in the “Barbershop” film franchise, and has appeared in other films such as “Be Cool” with John Travolta, “Intolerable Cruelty” with George Clooney, and the “Madagascar” animated franchise. He was also a key figure in “The Original Kings of Comedy,” MTV’s documentary directed by Spike Lee which captured the phenomenon of the record-breaking “Kings of Comedy Tour.”

Cedric the Entertainer and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are represented by CAA, Visions Management, and attorneys Gordon Bobb and Nina Shaw. Chan is repped by Avalon Management and Myman Greenspan. White is repped by Element Talent Agency, Avalon Management, and Myman Greenspan. Case is repped by Management 360 and Morris Yorn.