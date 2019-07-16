CBS Warns DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse May Drop Network

Some of CBS Corp.’s biggest stations and its flagship network could be dropped from AT&T’s various cable and satellite services if a carriage agreement between the companies is not reached by July 19.
“CBS has reached timely, fair agreements with hundreds of other cable, satellite, telco and internet providers to carry our industry-leading, fan-favorite programming,’ CBS said in a statement Tuesday.” AT&T, however, continues to propose unfair terms well below those agreed to by its competitors and may drop CBS unless we agree to those terms.”
DirecTV serves around 22.4 million traditional TV customers and 1.5 million subscribers to DirecTV Now, its live-streaming service, AT&T disclosed in April.
More to come…
