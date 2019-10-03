CBS Orders ‘Tough As Nails’ Competition Series From ‘Amazing Race’ Host Phil Keoghan

CBS has ordered a new competition series which aims to find out who’s the toughest.

The series, called “Tough As Nails,” hails from “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan. Phil Keoghan will host the show, which has received a 10-episode order from the network.

“Tough As Nails” will take “real people” who are tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs, and test them for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named. The series aims to “celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty.”

“’Tough As Nails’ was inspired by my proud working class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coalminers,” explained Phil Keoghan. “I was lucky enough to spend my school holidays working alongside my grandfather, an A-grade mechanic, World War II aero mechanic, gunsmith and inventor. I’m excited to celebrate the skills of those who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors, and those who wear work boots instead of workout shoes.”

As well as appearing on CBS’ long-running “Amazing Race” franchise, Keoghan is also the host of “National Geographic Explorer” and his podcast “BUCKiT with Phil Keoghan.”

“Tough As Nails” is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. and Tough House Productions. CBS will announce a premiere date for the new series at a later date.