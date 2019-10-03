×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Orders ‘Tough As Nails’ Competition Series From ‘Amazing Race’ Host Phil Keoghan

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phil KeoghanNational Geographic 'Explorer' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/National Geographic/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

CBS has ordered a new competition series which aims to find out who’s the toughest.

The series, called “Tough As Nails,” hails from “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan. Phil Keoghan will host the show, which has received a 10-episode order from the network.

“Tough As Nails” will take “real people” who are tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs, and test them for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named. The series aims to “celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty.”

“’Tough As Nails’ was inspired by my proud working class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coalminers,” explained Phil Keoghan. “I was lucky enough to spend my school holidays working alongside my grandfather, an A-grade mechanic, World War II aero mechanic, gunsmith and inventor. I’m excited to celebrate the skills of those who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors, and those who wear work boots instead of workout shoes.”

As well as appearing on CBS’ long-running “Amazing Race” franchise, Keoghan is also the host of “National Geographic Explorer” and his podcast “BUCKiT with Phil Keoghan.”

“Tough As Nails” is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. and Tough House Productions. CBS will announce a premiere date for the new series at a later date.

More TV

  • Phil KeoghanNational Geographic 'Explorer' TV show

    CBS Orders 'Tough As Nails' Competition Series From 'Amazing Race' Host Phil Keoghan

    CBS has ordered a new competition series which aims to find out who’s the toughest. The series, called “Tough As Nails,” hails from “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan. Phil Keoghan will host the show, which has received a 10-episode order from the network. “Tough As Nails” will take “real [...]

  • How Female Investors Are Steering Start-Ups and Changing Wall Street’s Culture

    How Female Investors Are Steering Start-Ups and Changing Wall Street's Culture

    Female leaders in the world of Wall Street and private investment firms have been few and far between for as long as stock tickers have been humming in lower Manhattan. But female-led hedge fund launches and other prominent startup ventures during the past 18 months are making big waves across one of the oldest of [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Dips,

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Dips, 'Stumptown' Steady

    “The Masked Singer” dropped in the ratings from its season 2 premiere, but still managed to come out on top in Wednesday night ratings. The Fox show posted a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down 24% on last week, and 6.75 million total viewers. It served as a solid lead-in to the network’s [...]

  • Election Politics Media Placeholder

    Top Anchors and News Veterans Share Their Strategies on Covering the 2020 Election

    This presidential election, industry insiders say, there will be less time spent at rallies and more time taking the pulse of voters in different regions. Tracking the malfeasance of Russian hackers (and others) is a full-time beat that didn’t exist in 2016, before the dire warnings of the Mueller investigation. News organizations are also shoveling [...]

  • Kids Say The Darndest Things

    TV Review: 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'

    In its first hour, ABC’s new revival of Haddish, a thrilling arrival on the comedy scene in 2017 with her breakout supporting role in “Girls Trip,” is a performer who lives within her choice not to modulate; her character, in that film and others, is a provocateur by nature, one whom a project can cut [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Under Investigation in Italy for Alleged Tax Evasion (Report)

    Netflix is under investigation for alleged tax evasion in Italy, according to an Italian news report. Although the U.S. streaming giant does not have offices or other sorts of physical presence in Italy, prosecutors in Milan have opened a preliminary probe of the company on the basis that the computer servers and cables it uses [...]

  • Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP

    Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP it Can Take to Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Goldfinch is reaching out to games developers and wants to find 10  projects that it can adapt for film and TV. Specifically, it wants to find projects created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine platform. U.K.-based film and TV finance and production business Goldfinch has set out its submission policies for developers who have until end-Oct. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad