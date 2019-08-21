×

‘CBS This Morning’ Names New Director, Managing Editor and Senior Producer

By
Variety Staff

Shanta Fripp Claudia Milne Jon Tower CBS News
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS News

CBS This Morning” has made three key staff appointments as the show’s new leadership team settles in.

Shanta Fripp, an 18-year CBS News veteran, has been named director of the weekday broadcast. Claudia Milne has joined CBS News from ProPublica as managing editor while Jon Tower has been upped to senior broadcast producer.

“I’m thrilled to announce these additions to the ‘CBS This Morning’ senior team,” said Diana Miller, who was named exec producer of “CBS This Morning” in April. “Shanta, Claudia and Jon will each play a crucial role in continuing to realize our mission: delivering news and original reporting that matters to audiences across America.”

“CBS This Morning” overhauled its anchor team in May, adding former “CBS This Morning: Saturday” anchor Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil as co-anchors alongside Gayle King.

Fripp was previously director of “CBS This Morning: Saturday.” She has climbed the ranks through various production positions since joining CBS News as an assistant in 2001.

Milne was most recently senior editor of video for ProPublica. She also served as head of global TV for Bloomberg and spent two decades with the BBC.

Tower has been with “CBS This Morning” for the past five years as a member of its overnight team and working in the control room. He was previously a producer for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

(Pictured: Shanta Fripp, Claudia Milne and Jon Tower)

