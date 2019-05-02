×

CBS News Sets New A.M. Lineup: Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gayle King Power of Women 2017
CREDIT: Marco Grob for Variety

CBS News is moving to a new trio for “CBS This Morning.”

Gayle King is expected to remain at the program, and will be flanked by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, according to two people familiar with the matter. As Variety reported in February and March, CBS News has other plans for King’s two current co-anchors, John Dickerson and Norah O’Donnell. Dickerson is widely expected to take up a role with “60 Minutes,” according to people familiar with talks, while O’Donnell has been in discussions to take over the anchor seat at “CBS Evening News.”

CBS News declined to comment on any speculation about anchor moves, a position it has maintained for several weeks. A representative for O’Donnell declined to comment.

The news unit has been in the midst of a top-to-bottom review, under President Susan Zirinsky, who took the new role in March. Many of CBS News’ flagship programs have struggled in the ratings after a series of talent switches placed new anchors at “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News” and “Face the Nation.” The standout has been “60 Minutes,” which has continued to win big audiences even as it has been in the midst of a transition between executive producers.

Related

CBS is banking on King, whose recent interviews with singer R. Kelly and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam have catapulted her into broader circles, to revive its morning program. CBS for years has lagged rivals “Today” at NBC and “Good Morning America” at ABC. “CBS This Morning,” which launched in 2012 with a narrower focus on hard news, business stories and global affairs, has been perhaps the most successful entry in the CBS early-A.M. lineup since “Captain Kangaroo.” The show has brought new ad revenue to the network and new attention to CBS News.

“CBS This Morning” ran into headwinds, however, after the ouster of Charlie Rose in 2017. Rose was accused by several women of making unwanted sexual advances, and left the program he helped build. Since that time, ratings have ebbed, and the addition of Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga to the show did not reverse the trend. Golodryga left CBS News in April after learning that she would no longer have a role on the morning program.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • John Moxey

    British TV and Film Director John Llewellyn Moxey Dies at 94

    John Llewellyn Moxey, a prolific TV director who helmed episodes of “Charlie’s Angels,” “Mannix,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote,” died of complications from cancer on April 29 in University Place, Wash. He was 94. The Argentinean-born British director was also known for a long string of 1970s-era TV movies, including “The Night Stalker,” “Panic [...]

  • Julian Fellowes’ ‘The Gilded Age’ Moves

    'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes' 'The Gilded Age' Moves From NBC to HBO

    In a twist which Julian Fellowes himself might have written, “The Gilded Age,” which hails from the “Downton Abbey” creator, has moved from NBC to HBO. The cabler has handed out a 10-episode production commitment, but is yet to reveal when “The Gilded Age” will finally premiere. After years of gestation, the 1885-set series was [...]

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    CBS News Sets New A.M. Lineup: Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil

    CBS News is moving to a new trio for “CBS This Morning.” Gayle King is expected to remain at the program, and will be flanked by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, according to two people familiar with the matter. As Variety reported in February and March, CBS News has other plans for King’s two current [...]

  • Jeff Tweedy Wilco

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 10 Adds Wilco's Jeff Tweedy to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has been cast in the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Variety has learned exclusively. The exact nature of Tweedy’s role in Season 10 of the HBO comedy is being kept under wraps. Tweedy is said to be good friends with Jeff Garlin, who stars on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as Jeff Greene [...]

  • 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Reflects

    'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Reflects on Final Emotional Day on Set

    Twelves years and 279 episodes culminated in one tearful bittersweet day on Tuesday — the taping of “The Big Bang Theory” series finale. Cast members of the longest-running multicamera comedy ever gave emotional testimonials on what that last day on set was like to Variety on the red carpet of the series finale party in [...]

  • Dan Fogelman

    'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Inks Mega-Deal With Disney's 20th TV

    “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman has signed a massive five-year overall deal that will keep him in the fold at 20th Century Fox Television. Sources tell Variety that the pact is worth somewhere in the $125 million range. Under the new deal, Fogelman will continue to develop drama, live-action and animated comedy projects. Fogelman previously [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Domestic Advertising and Distribution Gains Drive Discovery Q1 Earnings

    Discovery Inc. delivered advertising and affiliate revenue growth in the U.S. in the first quarter even as international revenue fell against tough year-over-year comparisons. Discovery on Thursday reported total revenue of $2.7 billion, in line with Wall Street’s expectations and up 17% from the year-ago quarter. However, adjusted for the impact of Discovery’s Scripps Networks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad