‘The Good Fight’ Expected to Air on CBS This Summer

The CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight” is expected to have an encore run on CBS this summer as the Eye looks to ramp up consumer promotion for its subscription streaming service.

CBS president and acting CEO Joe Ianniello disclosed Wednesday that CBS was strongly considering give the third season of “Good Fight” a summer run on CBS to help promote awareness of the show and CBS All Access. The “Good Fight” discussion was the highlight of an otherwise uneventful CBS annual shareholders meeting, held at the Museum of Modern Art.

“Good Fight” is a spinoff of the CBS drama “The Good Wife,” which aired from 2009 to 2016. “Good Fight,” which bowed in 2017, was the first original drama to launch on CBS All Access. The series has been widely praised by critics but some observers have wondered if CBS is making the most of the show by keeping it as an All Access exclusive. All Access at present is believed to have about 4 million subscribers.

“Good Fight” wrapped its 10-episode third season on May 16. Airing those episodes on CBS during the summer-light programming period will help CBS make the most of its investment in the show. It also hopes to drive subscribers to All Access in time for the show’s fourth season, which will bow in the first quarter of next year.

Ianniello’s remarks about “Good Fight” were prompted by a question from a shareholder about the availability of the series on physical DVDs. (The shareholder said she had a DVD set of season one but hadn’t been able to find season two yet.)

The CBS board of directors has no shortage of big strategic questions to tackle at a transformative time for media. But very little of that was raised in the handful of questions that came from shareholders during the meeting that was completed in just under 30 minutes.

CBS is still in the throes of its own upheaval following the ouster of longtime leader Leslie Moonves last September. The board was reconfigured after the Moonves shakeup and the settlement of litigation against CBS and Viacom controlling shareholder National Amusements. Shari Redstone, president of National Amusements and vice chair of CBS and Viacom, attended the CBS meeting but did not speak.

CBS at present is in negotiations with Lionsgate to buy the Starz premium cable group. There’s also expectations that in the near future CBS and Viacom will once again hammer out terms to merge, something Redstone has advocated.

CBS’ pursuit of Starz and the potential for other large-scale content acquisitions — MGM and Sony Pictures have been frequently mentioned as a good fit with the Eye — are seen as efforts to bulk up and widen the reach beyond what could be achieved by reuniting CBS and Viacom, more than a dozen years after the companies were spit by Redstone’s father, Sumner Redstone. Sumner Redstone turned 96 on May 27.

