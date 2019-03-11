×
CBS Television Distribution Ups Jonathan Bingaman as Sales Head Stephen Hackett Retires

As CBS Television Distribution’s president of sales Stephen Hackett rides off into the sunset after three decades at CBS/King World, Jonathan Bingaman is being promoted to executive vice president of domestic licensing and distribution at the division.

“I’ve been blessed through out my years at King World and CBS to be surrounded by great people and great shows,” said Hackett in a statement. “It really has been a privilege to be associated with such a great team! The time is right for me to hand over the reins of the sales team to Bing. He will be terrific in his new role. I look forward to the next chapter in my life on my cattle ranch in Colorado.”

CBS Global Distribution Group head Armando Nuñez says the sales team “thrived” under Hackett’s leadership, a tenure that has included recent long-term renewals for “Dr. Phil,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”.

“He’s leaving us with a great foundation and team in place for the future,” said Nunez. “Aside from being a great dealmaker, he’s also been a great friend, and we wish him well as he tackles his next life adventures.”

In his new role, Bingaman will lead the distribution sales team and oversee domestic program sales for broadcast, cable and diginets, including first-run and off-network series from CBS Television Distribution and CBS Television Studios, as well as CBS News, CBS Films and Showtime products. Most recently, he served as executive VP of domestic cable sales.

He will report to CBS Global Distribution Group COO and CFO Steve LoCascio.

“During Jonathan’s tenure at CTD, he has played an integral role in maximizing the value of our content across the entire television landscape with innovative ideas and deals,” said LoCascio. “His experience selling to multiple platforms over the years as the television landscape has evolved, combined with his institutional knowledge, made him the obvious choice to lead our talented, seasoned, top-flight sales team that has worked together for many years.”

