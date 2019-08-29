×
CBS Studios International Sets Multi-Series Agreement With France’s TF1 Group

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil. The series focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church\'s backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena in EVIL, series premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R) Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard and Mike Colter as David Acosta Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Elizabeth Fisher

CBS Studios International has struck a new licensing agreement with French broadcaster TF1 Group for multiple series from CBS Television Studios, it was announced Thursday. Shows included in the exclusive deal will include Michelle and Robert King’s upcoming “Evil”; Dick Wolf’s “FBI: Most Wanted”; “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot “BH90210”; and ABC’s ensemble drama “A Million Little Things.”

The agreement continues CBS’ partnership with TFI Group, which began with “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” The new deal also includes broadcasting rights for the iconic franchise on TF1 Group channels.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TF1, giving French audiences access to our bold slate of network series,” said Barry Chamberlain, president of sales for CBS Studios International. “This agreement demonstrates how we continue to monetize our programming by delivering an incredible array of powerful new content to top broadcasters around the globe.”

Evil” (pictured) stars Katja Herbers and Mike Colter. The story focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist (Herbers) who joins a priest-in-training (Colter) and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. “Luke Cage” star Colter was a regular guest star on the Kings’ “The Good Wife” and its spin-off “The Good Fight.” The pilot of “Evil” is set to air on CBS Sept. 26.

FBI: Most Wanted” is the latest drama from prolific producer Wolf and stars Julian McMahon. It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the U.S.’s most notorious criminals.

BH90210,” which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s teen show including newly re-elected SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, launched on Fox earlier this month.

