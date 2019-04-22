×
CBS Sports, WNBA Strike TV Deal

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

CBS Sports and the WNBA struck a new deal to televise some of the league’s games, widening exposure for professional women’s basketball in the U.S.

Under terms of the deal, CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 live WNBA games in primetime and on weekends, starting Saturday May 25 as the league’s 2019 season gets underway. Terms of the deal, characterized as a “multi-year” agreement, were not disclosed.

“Through our partnership with CBS Sports Network, the WNBA is joining an elite lineup of premium sports programming,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in a prepared statement. “We thank CBS Sports for making such a meaningful commitment to women’s basketball and for providing another platform to showcase the world-class athletes of the WNBA.”

The package will include six appearances this season by defending WNBA champions Seattle Storm, and include a WNBA Finals rematch against former league MVP Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics on Friday June 14.

WNBA games are already available in various arrangements with ESPN, NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and Twitter. ESPN, which has presented games since the launch of the league in 1997, will present 16 regular-season games across ESPN2 , ESPN and ABC,and will once again serve as home for the league’s post-season play.

“This partnership is one of the biggest and most impactful women’s sports programming arrangements ever at CBS Sports, offering national exposure of 40 games per year,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports, in a statement. “We look forward to working with the WNBA for many years to come.”

The WNBA is entering its 23rd season, which starts May 24.

