CBS Sports Extends Pact With Professional Bull Riders Through 2028

CBS Studios Exterior
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

CBS has the drama “Bull” in primetime and now more of a sport for bulls at other times of the day.

CBS Sports has extended its rights pact with Professional Bull Riders through 2028, ensuring CBS has exclusive access to the sport through 2028. The new agreement will increase the number of hours of bull-riding contest seen on CBS annually.

CBS has been the home of PBR since 2012. Under the terms of the pact, the network will add more hours in the 2019 season and then televise nearly 20 broadcast hours of programming each subsequent year over the course of the agreement. Coverage will feature top events including the Monster Energy Bucking Battle, Iron Cowboy and Jack Daniel’s Music City Knockout, as well as the Global Cup, the premier international bull riding competition.

The company’s cable-based CBS Sports Network will continue season-long coverage, airing 28 events including all four Majors and live coverage of Last Cowboy Standing – totaling more than 85 hours each year. CBS Sports Network provides exclusive coverage from all five nights of the World Finals, highlighted by a nightly preview show leading into each telecast.

PBS “is an anchor property for CBS Sports Network and consistently delivers a strong, dedicated audience,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming, CBS Sports, in a statement. “The multi-year extension allows us to build on the tremendous success we have shared on the cable side while significantly increasing our broadcast coverage, delivering the added exposure and value that only a broadcast network can.” PBR is owned by the talent and entertainment agency Endeavor.

“PBR’s phenomenal growth over the past decade is due in large part to our very successful CBS partnership,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR, in a statement, “We are thrilled to extend that relationship well into the future and are especially excited to bring fans additional hours of annual coverage on CBS Sports. The extensive coverage, invaluable reach, and top-tier credibility that CBS and CBS Sports Network delivers for our fans will anchor PBR’s growth as the original extreme sport continues to charge into the mainstream.”

In its last full season, PBR on CBS Television Network averaged more than one million viewers per broadcast.

 

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

