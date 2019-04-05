CBS Shifts ‘Million Dollar Mile’ to Saturdays After Just Two Episodes

After only two episodes in its Wednesday time slot, CBS is pushing LeBron James’ “Million Dollar Mile” to Saturdays.

The move comes after the show has posted lacklustre ratings so far, with a soft 1.0 rating debut in the key 18-49 demographic and 4.1 million viewers, which then dipped to a 0.8 rating and 3.4 million viewers for the second episode. Beginning May 4, it will air the rest of its season on Saturdays at 8 p.m.

The show, hosted by Tim Tebow, involves contestants running the titular race in order to earn $1 million. Between the runners and their cash prize is a group of elite athletes bent on stopping the contestants. Matt “Money” Smith, play-by-play announcer for the LA Chargers, and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor serve as commentators.

The series comes from executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment and James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment, as well as Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television.

CBS also announced it is moving up the premiere of the next season of “The Amazing Race” by over a month.

“Amazing Race” will usurp the “Million Dollar Mile” Wednesday time slot and will now premiere on April 17. The show was previously slated to premiere May, 22.