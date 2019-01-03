CBS Sets 2019 Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase Cast

CBS announced on Thursday the 21 performers participating in the 2019 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. It will begin its run of six shows starting Jan. 15 at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles.

Beginning 14 years ago, the showcase was created to spotlight diverse talent, and it has developed into a hybrid comedy show with live performances and original writing. The showcase is attended by executives, showrunners, and casting directors from CBS and other networks as well as talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.

To date, 397 actors have appeared in the showcase, with alumni including Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live” fame and Eugene Codero from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Participants of the 2018 showcase have landed roles on “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Jane the Virgin,” and more.

Stephen Guarino (“I’m Dying Up Here”) returns to direct, Sheila Carrasco (“Jane the Virgin”) serves as head writer and Tess Paras (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) serves as assistant director. All three are previous participants of the CBS showcase.

Here are the performers in the 2019 showcase:

Alex Ellis

Credits: “Vampirina,” “Hot in Cleveland”

Andy Bustillos

Credits: “Girls,” “Divorce”

Anna Rajo

Credits: Upright Citizens Brigade Los Angeles, College Humor sketches

Carolina Montenegro

Credits: “Fred Needs a Friend,” “An Odyssey” (Hollywood Fringe Festival)

Chris Renfro

Credits: UCB LA house team

Dan Lee

Credits: “Rough Night”

DJ Pryor

Credits: “Country Strong,” “Message Read”

Emily Fightmaster

Credits: Second City Chicago

Filip Jeremic

Credits: “The Amazing Gayl Pile,” “Cooks vs. Cons”

Fray Forde

Credits: “Dynasty,” “Legacies”

Katy Fullan

Credits: iO Chicago, “Company” (Short, New Orleans Film Festival)

Lou Gonzalez

Credits: “Channel Surfing,” “Cop Show”

Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur

Credits: UCB LA, “Les Miserables” (Stageplay)

Mike Millan

Credits: “High Maintenance,” “Sister Act” (National Tour)

Nikki Mckenzie

Credits: “House of Lies,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

Rashawn Nadine Scott

Credits: “Empire,” “Southside”

Rasheda S. Crockett

Credits: “Adam Ruins Everything” (staff writer), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Shukri R. Abdi

Credits: UCB LA, “Adam Ruins Everything”

Tien Tran

Credits: “Easy,” “Hot Date”

Waleed Mansour

Credits: iO Chicago, “And The Findings” (Web series)

Yasmin Kassim

Credits: “Neighbours” (Australia), “Guardians of the Tomb”