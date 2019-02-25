×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ‘Life in Pieces’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date on CBS

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Sixteen Spanish Car Leak" -- Tim and Heather plan a surprise birthday party for Samantha (Holly J. Barrett), but the night takes an unexpected turn when she doesn't come home alone. Also, Matt and Colleen learn their surrogate can no longer carry their baby; John and Joan (Dianne Wiest) decide to learn Spanish for their next adventure; and Jen and Greg have to find a way to keep their secret from the family. 3rd season finale. Pictured: Dianne Wiest (Joan Short), Niall Cunningham (Tyler Hughes), Hunter King (Clementine Hughes), Dan Bakkedahl (Tim Hughes), Colin Hanks (Greg Short), Giselle Eisenberg (Sophia Hughes), Betsy Brandt (Heather Hughes) Photo: Aaron Epstein/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Aaron Epstein

In today’s TV news roundup, CBS set a new premiere date for season four of “Life in Pieces,” and HBO announced the release date for its upcoming drama series “Native Son.”

CASTING

As season two of “Altered Carbon” approaches, Netflix confirmed the return of Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe. New cast members joining the series include Simone Missick as Trepp, Dina Shihabi is Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera and James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, with additional casting announcements to come.

DATES

Season four of the CBS comedy series “Life in Pieces” is set to premiere April 18 with two original episodes airing at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will also begin airing additional episodes the following week at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. This season, the Short family welcomes some new family members while weathering an unexpected health crisis and some long-hidden secrets along the way. Justin Adler, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Morton and Barbie Adler are executive producing.

HBO announced the premiere of “Native Son” for April 6th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Based on the novel by Richard Wright, the upcoming drama series follows the story of Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago who works as a chauffeur for the affluent businessman Will Dalton (Bill Camp). Stephanie Meurer is executive producing alongside producers Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman and director Rashid Johnson.

AWARDS

The Help Group is honoring Steve Stark at its 21st annual Teddy Bear Ball on March 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Stark is the president of television production and development at Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios and will be awarded the Help Humanitarian Award.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More TV

  • AMC’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s

    AMC Network’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s ‘The Night Shifter’

    AMC Networks streaming service Shudder has picked up horror film “The Night Shifter” from Brazilian media giant Globo TV in its continued bid to diversify and expand its programming lineup. This is AMC’s second acquisition from Globo, after 10-episode series “Supermax,” a co-production led by Globo, Argentina’s TVP, Mediaset Spain, Mexico’s TV Azteca, and Uruguayan [...]

  • "Sixteen Spanish Car Leak" -- Tim

    TV News Roundup: 'Life in Pieces' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date on CBS

    In today’s TV news roundup, CBS set a new premiere date for season four of “Life in Pieces,” and HBO announced the release date for its upcoming drama series “Native Son.” CASTING As season two of “Altered Carbon” approaches, Netflix confirmed the return of Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe. [...]

  • "The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 4: 'Big Bang Theory' Tops Scripted Competition

    With the Grammys reigning as the highest-rated and most-watched telecast the week of Feb. 4, CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” was the top scripted program of the week in Live+7. After seven days of playback, “Big Bang Theory” rose 54% in adults 18-49 to a 4.0 rating and 33% in total viewers to 18.9 million. [...]

  • Cobie SmuldersChanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists

    Cobie Smulders to Star in ABC Drama Pilot 'Stumptown'

    Cobie Smulders has been cast in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot inspired by the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka, Variety has learned. The project follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only herself to [...]

  • Maipo Unveils Details, First Concept Art

    Maipo Unveils Details, First Concept Art of Series Mania Project 'The Fortress'

    Maipo Film, the well-established Norwegian company behind the critically acclaimed series “State of Happiness,” has unveiled details of “The Fortress,” the eight-part dystopian thriller drama which will be presented at Series Mania’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. Created and written by John Kåre Raake (“The Wave”) and Linn-Jeanethe Kyed (“Børning 2”), “Fortress” is set in the near [...]

  • Rashid Magomedov, left, trades punches with

    ESPN Inks Exclusive Rights Deal With PFL Mixed-Martial Arts League

    The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first mixed-martial arts organization to present the sport in a playoffs and championship format, reached a multiyear deal with ESPN making its TV networks and ESPN+ streaming service the exclusive home of the PFL in the U.S. PFL launched its inaugural season in 2018, with an initial TV deal [...]

  • 24 legacy jimmy smits

    Jimmy Smits Joins NBC Drama Pilot 'Bluff City Law' in Lead Role

    Jimmy Smits has been cast in one of the lead roles in the NBC legal drama pilot “Bluff City Law,” Variety has learned. Smits joins previously announced co-lead Caitlin McGee.The project is described as a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad