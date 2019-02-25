TV News Roundup: ‘Life in Pieces’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date on CBS

In today’s TV news roundup, CBS set a new premiere date for season four of “Life in Pieces,” and HBO announced the release date for its upcoming drama series “Native Son.”

CASTING

As season two of “Altered Carbon” approaches, Netflix confirmed the return of Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe. New cast members joining the series include Simone Missick as Trepp, Dina Shihabi is Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera and James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, with additional casting announcements to come.

DATES

Season four of the CBS comedy series “Life in Pieces” is set to premiere April 18 with two original episodes airing at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will also begin airing additional episodes the following week at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. This season, the Short family welcomes some new family members while weathering an unexpected health crisis and some long-hidden secrets along the way. Justin Adler, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Morton and Barbie Adler are executive producing.

HBO announced the premiere of “Native Son” for April 6th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Based on the novel by Richard Wright, the upcoming drama series follows the story of Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago who works as a chauffeur for the affluent businessman Will Dalton (Bill Camp). Stephanie Meurer is executive producing alongside producers Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman and director Rashid Johnson.

AWARDS

The Help Group is honoring Steve Stark at its 21st annual Teddy Bear Ball on March 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Stark is the president of television production and development at Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios and will be awarded the Help Humanitarian Award.